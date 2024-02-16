Leeds United will be thankful for the goalscoring exploits of their wingers currently, as Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville stole the show away at Swansea City last time out in the Championship.

Gnonto helped himself to a brace in an electric showing from the slick Italian attacker in Wales, whilst Summerville bumped his goal tally for the season up to 16 in all competitions during the 4-0 win.

Joel Piroe leading the line also got in on the action with a strike against his former club, softening the blow of Patrick Bamford dropping out last minute to face Luke Williams' Swans.

Farke and Co could start to rue not keeping a firmer grip on this former £27m Leeds purchase if Bamford faces another lengthy absence on the sidelines with injury, with this attacker actually outperforming Bamford this season even when the 30-year-old had recaptured his free-flowing best whilst injury-free.

Rodrigo's statistics at Leeds

Joining the Whites on the eve of the 2020/21 campaign - the first Premier League season under Marcelo Bielsa after the iconic ex-Leeds boss had clinched automatic promotion glory for the West Yorkshire side - Rodrigo would blow hot and cold during a three-season stay at Elland Road.

Funnily enough, the Spanish striker's most fruitful campaign for Leeds would be the 2022/23 season that saw the Whites crash out of the top flight - the former Valencia man netting 15 goals in all competitions, before moving on in the immediate aftermath of the club being relegated.

Heading for the exit door in a similar fashion to the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen amongst others, with those departing figures not exactly fancying the cut and thrust of the Championship, Rodrigo could at least leave somewhat with his head held high after a bright final individual campaign for Leeds.

Opting to move out to far-off Qatar with Al-Rayyan SC after waving Elland Road goodbye, Rodrigo's goalscoring heroics haven't dried up with the former £27m Leeds buy now outperforming Bamford in his new surroundings.

Leeds could well do with their ex-centre-forward still being at the club now, the 6-foot attacker potentially adding healthy competition to the ranks to keep Piroe and Co on their toes in attack.

Rodrigo's statistics after leaving Leeds

From just ten games playing in the Qatar Stars League this campaign, Rodrigo has managed to notch up nine goal contributions with five of those being goals and four of those being assists.

With Farke a big fan of an attacker who can create and score in equal measure at Elland Road currently, seen in Georginio Rutter picking up 11 assists alongside his six goals this season going forward, the 30-year-old could well have been perfect for the current Leeds system.

In contrast, Bamford has managed to match Rodrigo's goal total - but from 15 games more - whilst only offering up two assists to the Al Rayyan man's superior four.

Patrick Bamford vs Rodrigo: 2023/24 numbers Stats Bamford Rodrigo Games played 25 10 Goals 5 5 Assists 2 4 Stats by Transfermarkt

Leeds will just keep their fingers crossed that Bamford isn't out for the foreseeable, with the revitalised striker not risked away at Swansea last second after pulling up with an injury scare in the warm-up.

If Bamford does find himself back in the Elland Road treatment room, the promotion-seeking Whites could be cursing their decision to offload Rodrigo to Qatar.

With the likes of Ipswich Town strengthening in the recently closed transfer window up top with the addition of Kieffer Moore, and Russell Martin having the flexibility to call upon Che Adams to impact games alongside sharpshooter Adam Armstrong, Farke will grow wary that a lack of depth in the striker spots could come back to bite the automatic promotion hopefuls.

For the time being, however, Leeds will continue to seek out wins courtesy of Summerville and Gnonto away from any mounting striker concerns.