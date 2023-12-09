Leeds United romped to a third successive Championship victory after claiming a 2-0 win away to Blackburn Rovers earlier today, with goals from the lively duo of Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville sealing the points for the Whites at Ewood Park.

While a gulf still exists between the West Yorkshire giants and the two sides above them, it is fair to say that manager Daniel Farke couldn't be doing much more with his players at present, as the ongoing unbeaten run would attest to.

The former Norwich City boss has no doubt been aided by the exploits of the likes of James and Summerville, however, with the latter man, in particular, proving one of the shining lights again this afternoon.

Crysencio Summerville's game by numbers vs Blackburn

With the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison moving on over the summer, the onus has been on the young Dutchman to provide the attacking threat from the flanks this season - and boy has he delivered.

While James - who opened the scoring against Blackburn with a fine, cross-goal strike - has also been in fine fettle with seven goals of his own this term, Summerville has been the undoubted standout on the opposite side, now boasting nine goals and six assists from 17 league appearances.

In this instance, the 22-year-old found space for himself in behind the Rovers' defence before producing a delightful, delicate chip over the onrushing Leopold Wahlstedt to seal the points for the in-form visitors.

Aside from yet again getting on the scoresheet, the Rotterdam native also registered two key passes and made five tackles for his side, indicating just what he offers to Farke and co both on and off the ball.

It wasn't just Summerville - who led the way with a 7.8 match rating, as per Sofascore - that sparkled against Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, with Georginio Rutter also proving a real "problem" for the hosts, in the words of journalist Graham Smyth.

Georginio Rutter's statistics vs Blackburn

On the face of it, it did appear to be something of an off day for the Frenchman at Ewood Park, having hardly offered much of a physical focal point in attack after losing 19 of his 27 total duels, while also losing possession on 20 occasions.

That being said, that latter metric was partly due to his desire to make things happen for his side in the final third, having also made one key pass and produced the assist for James' early opener.

While not at his silky best as he bundled his way through in the build-up to that assist, Rutter deserves credit for his persistence, getting just reward after notching what is now his eighth assist of the season.

Also involved in some intricate build-up play that led to Summerville's second-half clincher, the former Hoffenheim man no doubt warranted his 7/10 match rating, as per LeedsLive, with journalist Beren Cross writing of his performance:

'Popped up as and when Leeds needed him to. Did not have the prolonged control we sometimes see from him leading the line. An eighth assist of the season'.

Also earning four fouls for his side, Rutter undoubtedly was a real nuisance and 'problem' for the home side on what was another statement day for Farke and his promotion hopefuls.