After a run of two games without a victory for Leeds United in the Championship, they secured perhaps their finest win of the Daniel Farke era yet on Saturday lunchtime.

The Whites were presented with a pre-Christmas clash against high-flying Ipswich Town who came into the festive weekend second in the table.

However, they were made to look like the newly promoted side everyone thought they would be this season at Elland Road as Leeds cruised to a 4-0 victory.

In truth, the game was done by the half time whistle as goals from Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville either side of Leif Davis putting the ball in the back of his own net against his former employers ensured a 3-0 lead at the break.

All that was left was for Joel Piroe to put the icing on the cake just seven minutes after the interval to send Leeds fans into Christmas full of festive cheer.

That said, the goalscorers on Saturday weren't the only ones deserving of praise; Joe Rodon's performance should also be celebrated.

Joe Rodon's performance in numbers vs Ipswich

When you watch Rodon on days like today you get a sense for why he's played in the Premier League for Tottenham.

This was a high-class display that once Leeds found themselves several goals ahead, he could see out the game with little to do.

That said, it wasn't always a straightforward afternoon for the Welshman who was tasked with some defending in the opening period. A period towards the end of the first half was pointed out by Phil Hay who was quick to herald his aerial ability.

It was a performance that earned an 8/10 match rating courtesy of Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross, who noted: "When the visitors were at their most dangerous, throughout the opening 25 minutes, Rodon was superb in mopping up the danger that fell to him around the box. Never really troubled after that to push his mark any higher."

The 26-year-old's display was epitomised by the fact he won 100% of his defensive duels throughout the contest, notably two aerial battles.

Joe Rodon vs Ipswich Touches 67 Pass Success 60/67 (90%) Long Balls 1/4 Clearances 5 Interceptions 2 Tackles 1 Duels Won 3/3 Possession Lost 7x Stats via Sofascore.

It wasn't just a game where Rodon was able to showcase his bravery but his expert composure was also in evidence, completing 90% of his passes and taking 76 touches, the second-most of any Leeds player behind goalscorer Struijk.

Rodon's future at Leeds

It's worth remembering that for the time being the centre-back is only on loan at Leeds. However, if Farke and Co have any sense they'll try their best to make it a permanent acquisition ahead of next season.

The defender has only missed two games since moving to the club and has tasted defeat just twice when starting from the off. It shows the importance of the Spurs loanee to Leeds, but he's unfortunately remained pretty coy on where he'll be once the campaign is one and dusted.

"I can’t answer that question,” said Rodon when questioned if he'd be at Leeds next season. "All I can focus on is the next game and see what happens. Of course [I’m here for the season] and my job is to give everything and try and be as successful as I possibly can with this team, this club."

Today's game may well have been all about the free-scoring nature of this Leeds team but Farke's side won't find themselves in the Premier League next term if Rodon doesn't continue to perform at a high level.