Following winger Jack Harrison's agreement to make a return to Everton on loan next season, more Leeds United exits are expected after their failure to clinch promotion from the Championship.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a productive spell at Goodison Park last term, helping Sean Dyche's side avoid a drop to England's second tier with three goals and three assists over 29 Premier League outings.

This form convinced the Toffees to have him back on Merseyside for next campaign, with both Everton and Leeds reaching an agreement for Harrison to rejoin Dyche on another season-long temporary deal.

It is unclear whether Everton will cover the entirety of Harrison's £90,000-per-week salary, but if so, it'll be a small financial relief to Leeds who are under some pressure to sell players this summer.

Daniel Farke couldn't quite guide the Whites back to England's top tier, narrowly losing the Championship play-off final to Southampton at Wembley, and it is believed a few stars could follow Harrison out the door.

£15 million midfielder Ilia Gruev is apparently ready to quit Leeds and Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund have even been tipped to give him a way out of Elland Road.

Ilia Gruev's stats for Leeds in all competitions last season Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 36 Goals 1 Assists 1 Bookings 8 Minutes played 2,347

Crysenio Summerville is being monitored by Premier League teams as well, following the Dutchman's exceptional Championship season. He racked up an impressive 21 goals and 10 assists over 49 appearances in all competitions, alerting a host of elite English teams in their pursuit for top attacking talent.

Another Leeds star who could well attract attention is Wilfried Gnonto. The Italian, who racked up eight goals and three assists in 39 Championship appearances last term, is highly regarded as an exciting talent at 20-years-old.

Journalist Beren Cross, in a line for Leeds Live, writes that Gnonto could well be on the move from Leeds this summer and is likely to attract real interest this summer. The winger is contracted until 2027, so Leeds have some power in negotiations, but it could also be influenced by the player himself and whether he decides to push for a move.

“He’s a great lad, he’s a special player,” said former Leeds caretaker boss Michael Skubala. “He’s a credit to Leeds, he’s a credit to himself and he’s a really nice player to work with.”

Gnonto is apparently valued at around £20-£30 million by Leeds if Farke is to sanction a sale in the coming weeks.