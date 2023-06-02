Leeds United could appoint out-of-work manager Steven Gerrard as they look to bounce back from Premier League relegation next term, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United and Steven Gerrard?

Leeds United confirmed on Friday morning that they have mutually parted ways with Sam Allardyce following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

The Sun previously claimed that some players at the club wanted Allardyce to stay at the Yorkshire outfit; however, former Liverpool icon Gerrard has been linked with taking the manager position and is seen as a 'possibility' if 49ers Enterprises complete a takeover of the Whites.

The report states that Brendan Rodgers could also be considered to lead Leeds United into the Sky Bet Championship, though it is unclear whether he would be willing to drop down a level to get back on the employment ladder.

According to The Daily Mail, West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola are also two names that could enter the running.

Leeds United also want to hire a sporting director to replace Victor Orta in what is set to be a period of major change as they build for 2023/24 in England's second tier.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs does think that Gerrard could be a contender to replace Allardyce at Elland Road.

Jacobs told FFC: "I think that Corberan is a candidate but there are complications around that. I think that Steven Gerrard has been looked at as well."

What changes could occur at Leeds United this summer?

Interestingly, Conor McGilligan has previously called Steven Gerrard a "mirror of Marsch" and suggested he would be more suited to managing a team in the Championship.

Plenty of alterations are set to be made at Leeds United in the next few months as they gear up for life in the Sky Bet Championship once again, with several players set to depart to make way for new arrivals.

Jack Harrison reportedly has a relegation release clause in his contract and could be set to return to the Premier League in the off-season, with West Ham United and Aston Villa believed to be interested in his signature, as per talkSPORT.

Calciomercato has also linked youngster Wilfried Gnonto with a high-profile move away from Elland Road and Manchester City alongside Arsenal have an attraction towards his services.

The Athletic also confirm that Brenden Aaronson has a release clause in his deal that has become active due to relegation and the Whites may be braced to lose another one of their prize assets during the transfer window.