Leeds United are on the lookout for a new boss to replace Sam Allardyce and former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard would be open to taking over at Elland Road.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United and Steven Gerrard?

As per The Telegraph, Gerrard has emerged as a contender to become the next Leeds United manager as the Whites look to find their new boss to lead them into the Sky Bet Championship next term.

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has backed the 43-year-old for the role, stating on the outlet's YouTube channel: "Gerrard to me, I don't see why he couldn't do the job if the lessons that needed to have been learned have been learned. "If he can sit in front of a chairman and walk him through what it is that he would bring to his football club and what he's learned from the lessons he's had previously and could then deploy them.

Nevertheless, The Daily Mail have revealed that Gerrard, whose organisation was hailed as "incredible" during his time at Rangers, is also in the running for the Leicester City job, potentially offering him a route back into football ahead of 2023/24.

Scott Parker and Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca have also been looked at by the Foxes as they prepare to rival Leeds United in the English second-tier.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that whoever Leeds United appoint will be determined by their ongoing ownership situation.

Jones told FFC: "It'll be really interesting to see what happens with Steven Gerrard, who is very open to taking both the Leeds and the Leicester job and is keen to get back into work as soon as possible. I think at this stage, Leeds still have due diligence to do on the managerial front and who they appoint will be impacted by the ownership situation."

Who else has been linked to the Leeds United job?

Leeds United look to have a lengthy list of candidates at Elland Road as they weigh up who would be the best fit for the club moving forward.

As per The Athletic, former Fulham boss Scott Parker has emerged as a candidate to take over at the club and has been discussed internally at Elland Road.

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is also of interest to Leeds United and has been shortlisted as they do their due diligence within their hiring process, as per Football Insider.

The Daily Star claim that Brendan Rodgers is another name that has been mentioned in connection with the club, though Leeds United are likely to face competition from his former club Celtic to land the 50-year-old, as per Sky Sports.