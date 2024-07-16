Leeds United are preparing a bid for a "very intelligent" player who is seen as Glen Kamara's replacement at Elland Road, according to a new transfer claim.

Kamara set to leave Leeds

The Whites are once again getting ready for another season in the Championship, as they look to go one better than last season's playoff final heartbreak, sealing a return to the Premier League in the process.

It looks as though Kamara won't be a part of Daniel Farke's plans at Leeds, however, with the midfielder expected to seal a move to Ligue 1 side Rennes. The Championship club are believed to have sanctioned the transfer, as the Finn brings an end to his time there, just one year after arriving from Rangers.

When it comes to incoming transfer news, Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle has been linked with a summer switch to the Whites. He is viewed as someone who could help make up for the loss of Archie Gray to Tottenham, improving the full-back options at Farke's disposal.

Meanwhile, St. Pauli centre-back Eric Smith has been earmarked as a potential replacement for former captain Liam Cooper, who departed Elland Road after his contract expired earlier in the summer. Now, a new update has emerged regarding a replacement for Kamara, in what could be an exciting piece of business.

Leeds prepare bid for "very intelligent" midfielder

According to Planet Sport, Leeds are readying a fresh offer for Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp, as they look to snap him up and fill the void left by Kamara in the middle of the park. It is reported that Skipp could move to Leeds on loan with a view to a permanent deal, should Spurs bring in a replacement.

The Englishman was initially almost part of the deal that saw Gray head to Spurs, but that failed to materialise, and the Whites still want him at Elland Road ahead of next season.

Skipp could feel like a statement signing for Leeds, considering he has been playing for a huge Premier League club for a number of years now, picking up 77 appearances in England's top flight and making a total of 106 outings for the north London side to date. He has also been lauded by former academy coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst, who has said of him:

“Skipp was always one of the strongest in the group. He had great technical skills, was very intelligent and has a really high football IQ, and a generally high IQ as well. He’s a very clever young man. He definitely stood out and worked really hard."

While the £40,000-a-week midfielder may arguably not be at the level required to be starting for Spurs every week, he could be one of the standout midfielders in the Championship at Leeds, not only proving to be an upgrade on Kamara, but playing a big role in Farke's side getting back into the Premier League.

An industrious presence who is also neat and tidy in possession, the 23-year-old worked under Farke at Norwich and has so much to offer, and his 91.7% pass completion rate in the league last season sums up his technical expertise.