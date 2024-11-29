After the failure to win promotion last season, there’s undoubtedly added pressure on Daniel Farke to end Leeds United's two-year absence from the Premier League this campaign.

The 48-year-old has previous experience of being a success in the Championship, winning the title on two separate occasions in charge of former side Norwich City.

Whilst his third-place finish may have been disappointing to many, he’s returned in 2024/25 with a vengeance, producing some phenomenal results with the Whites currently occupying top spot after 17 matches.

The German has instilled a winning mentality at Elland Road as they try and return to the top flight, as seen during his 72 matches at the helm, winning 40 and losing just 16 as he looks to make it a hat-trick of triumphs in England’s second tier.

However, he’s faced adversity along the way, losing three of his best players last season in the form of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray, but he’s managed to replace them with talents who are way too good for the current division.

Farke’s best transfers as Leeds manager

Since his appointment last summer following relegation, Farke has made his mark on the squad, making subtle adaptations to the side but to great effect, as demonstrated by their current league standing.

Despite primarily being a central midfielder, youngster Gray often featured at right-back, leaving a huge hole after his departure, which saw Jayden Bogle arrive from Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old joined for a fee in the region of £5m - a bargain given his phenomenal start to life at Elland Road.

Bogle, who is a product of Derby County’s academy, has started 16 of the 17 league outings so far during his time at the club, scoring twice and assisting once despite his defensive role.

He’s been part of a backline that has kept ten clean sheets to date, playing a crucial part at both ends of the pitch in Farke’s hunt for promotion once again.

The £7m deal to sign utility man Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea now looks to be a bargain too, with the Wales international starting every single Championship outing during his maiden campaign in Yorkshire.

Ampadu took the armband for multiple games, operating as part of the backline or even at the base of the midfield, with his performances earning him a spot in the PFA Championship Team of the Season.

Whilst he’s missed a large chunk of the ongoing season after a knee issue, it’s a scary prospect to imagine him starring alongside Ao Tanaka - undoubtedly creating the best double pivot in the division.

However, it’s another one of the signings during the most recent window that has caught the eye, impressing in a variety of matches, leading to comparisons to an elite-level star.

Leeds star is now similar to a £100m player

Winger Largie Ramazani was handed the mammoth task of replacing fan-favourite Summerville after his £25m move to Premier League outfit West Ham United during the off-season.

The Belgian arrived in a £10m deal from Spanish side Almeria after their relegation from LaLiga, already making an immediate impact in England’s second tier after his big-money move.

The 23-year-old has been restricted to just eight appearances after a recent injury lay-off, but he’s still managed to notch three goals and an assist - a goal contribution in every other game he’s appeared in.

His pace and direct dribbling have caught the eye, but he’s also added the final product at the end of his mazy runs, making him a nightmare for any defender who tries to get in the way of his path.

Ramazani’s subsequent form under Farke has led to a comparison by FBref, ranking the youngster as a similar player to England international Jarrod Bowen, who was valued at £100m during the recent window.

Whilst on the face of it, the comparison between the pair may seem a little unreasonable given his short time in England, the Leeds forward has actually bettered the 27-year-old in various key areas - highlighting what an impressive addition he’s already been.

How Ramazani compares to Bowen in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Ramazani Bowen Games played 8 12 Goals & assists 4 6 Goals & assists per 90 0.85 0.51 Progressive carries 4.1 3.9 Progressive passes 4.8 4 Shots on target 1.4 0.9 Goals per shot on target 0.5 0.2 Pass accuracy 75% 70% Stats via FBref

He may have registered fewer combined goals and assists compared to Bowen in recent months, but the Whites attacker has averaged a better contribution per 90 record than the big-money talent.

Ramazani has also completed more progressive carries and progressive passes per 90, further demonstrating the threat he carries with the ball at his feet.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

It may only be early days into his career in English football, but the former Manchester United academy star has wasted no time in capturing the hearts of the supporters with his displays on the pitch.

Come the end of the campaign, he could have a huge say in whether they will be playing top-flight football once again, potentially taking his game to the next level under Farke’s guidance, which could result in another huge profit for the hierarchy down the line.