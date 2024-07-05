Everyone involved with Leeds United would have had a sinking feeling in the pit of their stomachs right after the final whistle was sounded at the Championship play-off final, knowing that their beloved team would very likely be picked off by vultures in the summer transfer window.

The mass exodus that was expected hasn't quite been as alarming as first feared so far, with Archie Gray the only real major casualty having agreed a £30m deal with Tottenham Hotspur, but Daniel Farke and Co will find it extremely tough to hold onto all their star assets the more the window nears its conclusion.

Leeds' statement after confirming the departure was remarkable, like nothing we've ever seen, truth be told, admitting they were "heartbroken" to see him heading for the exit door.

Too right. The son of a Leeds legend, this exit for what feels like a bargain fee for a "potential £100m" star, as some have claimed, feels like a bargain fee.

Now, with further talk surrounding Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford potentially leaving popping up recently, the Whites will just pray they can keep a firm grip on Crysencio Summerville amidst the rampant rumour mill churning out quickfire news, with the Dutchman no doubt already attracting his fair share of admirers waiting to snap him up.

It doesn't have to be earth-shattering news if he was to be sold on, however, with the potential being that Leeds could get more money out of a suitor for their electric winger than Gray, especially after such a mesmerising individual campaign in the Championship.

Crysencio Summerville's 23/24 season in numbers

Summerville didn't win the accolade of Championship Player of the Season by chance last season, with many a second-tier defence rocking back and forth at the prospect of having to contain the mercurial forward when facing off against Leeds' dynamite attacking players.

Causing all sorts of havoc alongside the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter in attack, the former Feyenoord youth player turned Leeds hero would finish the campaign with a staggering 21 goals and ten assists from 49 games in all competitions.

With plenty of hype being thrown Gray's way surrounding his meteoric rise from boy to man last campaign, as Farke gifted him his first significant senior minutes, Summerville coming into his own is also another highlight from what would go down as a disappointing campaign on the whole.

Before tearing the Championship apart at will under Farke's guidance, the Whites number ten only had four goals and two assists next to his name across his entire Leeds career, with a move to a giant now awaiting the 22-year-old if everything clicks into place.

Of course, everyone with connections to Elland Road will want to keep Summerville situated in Leeds for the foreseeable, so he can produce more moments of magic like this sublime strike against Watford from earlier in the year, but they'll be very aware of how much of a tall order this could prove to be.

With the likes of Liverpool previously being noted as an interested party, on top of reported fresh interest from French titans Paris St. Germain, Leeds could be forced to cash in, as the Championship club become powerless to yet another of their top assets making the leap to a new team.

Summerville's transfer value in 2024

Described as being "world class" last term by football journalist Jake Winderman, it's no real shock that Leeds want to try and secure a sizeable fee to come their way to consider parting ways with their exciting Dutchman.

As per the reputable Fabrizio Romano, Leeds would be more content with the idea of selling their star number ten if a bid in the region of £35m-£40m was put on the table, with that potentially making him the second-tier outfit's third highest-ever sale in the process.

That would be even more than what they managed to get Spurs to cough up for Gray, as can be seen glancing at the graphic above, with Leeds finding themselves having to rebuild in key areas of the pitch, but with a healthy influx of cash in their back pocket to help.

Georginio Rutter and Gnonto could also follow out of the door soon, with Brighton and Hove Albion testing the waters with a recent £30m bid for the dazzling Frenchman, as Leeds' strategy in the market in originally finding all of these high-profit gems for mostly cheap amounts continues to pay off.

Wanted Leeds players - value when signing/value if sold Player Price signed for Potential/confirmed sale price Gray £0 £30m Summerville £1.3m £35m-£40m Rutter £35.5m £30m Gnonto £3.8m £30m-£35m

Leeds' excellence in finding hidden gems and turning them into major money sales can be seen looking at the table above, with Gray another glowing example of the esteemed Whites academy producing another top talent off their fruitful conveyor belt, akin to Kalvin Phillips leaving for a ludicrous £45m to Manchester City.

Moreover, both Gnonto and Summerville shows off Leeds' eye for fishing in left-field areas for diamonds in the rough working wonders, having purchased both wingers for slim fees from both Switzerland and the Netherlands once upon a time, before moulding them into explosive superstars when moving to England.

Farke and Co will have to hope any summer replacements that do join to try and fill the gaps of an outgoing Gray or Summerville can be as impactful if given time, adding more and more money to the Leeds transfer kitty down the line if they are also moved on, with plenty more gems waiting to be unearthed down at Elland Road.