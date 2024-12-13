Marcelo Bielsa will always remain as a club legend at Leeds United, forever being the man who ended their near two-decade wait for Premier League football at Elland Road.

The Argentine immediately stamped his authority on the squad, implementing his infamous ‘Bielsa Ball’ which required high-intensity running in and out of possession and caused their opponents havoc.

Such a tactic worked to great effect, finishing in the play-offs during his debut campaign at the helm, before going one step further and winning the Championship title in his second.

He also miraculously led the club to a top-half finish during their return to the top-flight, taking the division by storm with his football - handing the fanbase memories to last a lifetime.

Numerous players catapulted themselves into a cult hero status under the 69-year-old, starring under his management and producing some incredible numbers in the process.

Leeds’ star performers during Bielsa’s tenure

Striker Patrick Bamford joined Leeds in a £7m deal from Middlesbrough during Bielsa’s first summer in charge of the Whites, looking to inject added quality into attacking areas.

However, he exceeded all expectations under the Argentine, reaching double figures in all of his seasons under his guidance before the legendary tactician's dismissal.

The attacker scored 17 times in their opening campaign in the Premier League, receiving an England call-up as a reward for his stellar form during 2020/21.

He’s failed to repeat such a feat since he left in the early months of 2022, undoubtedly suffering without Bielsa at Elland Road.

Kalvin Phillips came through the academy and became a really important figure under Bielsa, dropping into a slightly deeper role at the base of the midfield.

He amassed a total of 116 appearances under him during his tenure in Yorkshire, before departing in a £45m deal to join Manchester City - a move that would completely derail his once-promising career.

He’s not the only one, with one former first-team star unable to replicate his tremendous form which he found during his own spell at Elland Road over a couple of years.

The player who Leeds won't regret selling

Spanish forward Rodrigo arrived in the summer of 2020 from Valencia, costing £30m - the most expensive addition bought by the club’s hierarchy during their first season back in England’s top division, breaking their club record in the process.

He would spend three years featuring for the Whites, amassing a total of 99 appearances and often being a reliable source of goals and assists within the final third - leading to Bielsa dubbing the Spaniard as "very dangerous".

"We have seen what Rodrigo is capable of. He is a great striker. When he finds his best form, he is a very dangerous forward and is very useful."

The now 33-year-old scored 28 goals for the club, including 15 during his final year during 2022/23 - but it wasn’t enough to ensure survival as they dropped into the Championship.

Rodrigo subsequently departed in a £3m deal to join Qatari side Al-Rayyan after they triggered a relegation release clause within his contract which he signed upon his arrival a few years prior.

The experienced forward certainly was a fan-favourite during his time in Yorkshire, but he’s failed to impress in the Middle East after his move, highlighting that it was the right call to part ways when they did.

Leeds' most expensive additions in their history Player Fee 1) Georginio Rutter £35.5m 2) Rodrigo £30m = Daniel James £30m 4) Brendan Aaronson £24.7m 5) Rio Ferdinand £23.4m Stats via Transfermarkt

He’s since only scored eight times since the middle of 2023, struggling to make the same impact as he did during his stint in England. In fact, he's not even scored this season yet just to highlight his woes.

There’s no denying that he was a monster hit under Bielsa and one that helped the club hit the heights they did in the Premier League - worth every penny of big-money transfer fee.

However, his lack of form after leaving is evidence that it was right for him to depart, losing a huge chunk of their investment but managing to at least recoup some of the funds splashed on his signature.

His time with the Whites will live in the memory of the supporters, forever being a part of the side that broke new ground and made history after many years of failures on and off the pitch.