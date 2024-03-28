Leeds United will go into tomorrow's clash against Watford almost expectant that another positive result will follow, with Daniel Farke's Whites last losing in the Championship in late December away at West Bromwich Albion.

Georginio Rutter could well be absent for the late clash at Vicarage Road however, somewhat of a blow when you consider his importance to the Leeds runaway train currently - the Frenchman onto a staggering seven goals and 18 assists in all competitions now.

Yet, Farke's men should still have enough firepower courtesy of the likes of Crysencio Summerville and others to overwhelm the Hornets tomorrow night.

Summerville and the other electric attackers Leeds have at their disposal will strive to become icons of the football club if they win promotion by starring in the Premier League, aspiring to be like this former Whites legend who wowed supporters at Elland Road regularly in the top flight.

Tony Yeboah's transfer to Leeds

Tony Yeboah would join the Whites for £2.9m back in 1995 after an impactful time in Germany up front, bagging 89 goals from 156 games for Eintracht Frankfurt before taking to English football swimmingly.

The Ghanaian centre-forward would become an instant Leeds icon, firing in 12 goals from 18 appearances during his debut 1994/95 campaign.

He would endear himself to the Leeds fanbase with sumptuous strike after sumptuous strike, including a memorable solo strike against Wimbledon and a hall-of-fame pearler against Liverpool the season after his breakout campaign in West Yorkshire.

Looking back, forking out £2.9m for the prolific African striker was an absolute bargain who managed to net 30 goals from just 59 Leeds games.

But, when you look at the same fee paid by 2024's inflated standards, Yeboah would end up demanding an amount that's worth more than former TSG 1899 Hoffenheim man and current Leeds star Rutter.

Tony Yeboah's transfer value in 2024

Casting an eye over TotallyFootball's Transfer Index, that small sum of £2.9m paid in 1995 hikes all the way up to a staggering £27.8m in 2024.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

That would make Yeboah the most valued asset currently on the Whites' books, shooting to the top of the list ahead of Ethan Ampadu and an aforementioned Rutter.

Leeds' most valuable players - 2023/24 1. Ethan Ampadu €22.2m (£18.9m) 2. Illan Meslier €22m (£18.8m) 3. Wilfried Gnonto €20.4m (£17.4m) 4. Georginio Rutter €18.8m (£16m) 5. Archie Gray €15.6m (£13.3m) Sourced by Football Transfers

Yeboah would even find himself being worth more than regular first-team faces Illan Meslier and Archie Gray if he was about today, despite the pair accumulating 80 appearances in total for the Whites over all competitions this season.

The Ghanaian attacker's time at Elland Road would end up being short-lived however despite his presence going down as legendary, leaving for Hamburger SV back in Germany in 1997.

That deal in 2024 would demand an £11m fee to take place according to the Transfer Index, instead of the £1.9m coughed up by Hamburg at the time.

Leeds fans will hope that their modern-day selection of heroes stay put for longer, with Rutter potentially strutting his stuff in the Premier League next season if the Whites push on and make an immediate return to the top flight.