Leeds United fans will have plenty of thoughts on who is most to blame should they suffer relegation from the Premier League on Sunday, with only a remarkable set of results enough to keep them in the top flight.

Poor signings, managerial changes and a woeful defensive record have been major factors in another poor season for the Elland Road outfit which now looks likely to culminate in relegation against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Patrick Bamford, who has often been scapegoated by fans across the years, has certainly had the finger pointed at him in recent weeks after his penalty miss and shocking finish late on against Leicester City.

However, it is not goalscoring which has been Leeds' main problem this term, it has been their inability to keep out opposition attacks, as no side in the Premier League has conceded more.

Injuries to the likes of Liam Cooper and Max Wober have played their part in that record but it seems clear that a number of defenders have not performed to the best of their abilities, with Pascal Struijk in particular enduring a difficult 2023.

How has Struijk played for Leeds this season?

There was actually a strong start to the season from the former Ajax prospect, as he earned above a 7/10 rating from WhoScored in each of his first three appearances in the Premier League, as Leeds threatened at the top of the table with seven points from a possible nine.

Further strong displays against Crystal Palace and Everton would follow from the young defender, who was quickly establishing himself as a mainstay in Jesse Marsch's side despite more senior options at the back.

Struijk was excellent around the World Cup, earning more plaudits from WhoScored after wins against Liverpool and Bournemouth, as well as a creditable draw against Newcastle United, but for some reason, his form since the turn of the year has been nowhere near good enough.

Under Javi Gracia, the £50k-per-week defender was at the heart of a defence which struggled so much, setting a new record for goals conceded in a month, with his performance in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest arguably the last time he did well in a Leeds shirt.

He earned below a 6/10 in three consecutive games against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Manchester City, as he came off the bench to have the wrong type of impact against the Champions, giving away a penalty for his foul on Phil Foden, which Sam Allardyce was not impressed with, describing it as a "silly" and "disappointing" decision from his substitute.

While he is still a young defender with a lot of potential, it seems clear that the 23-year-old hasn't been good enough in the last few months and that he is a significant reason behind Leeds' defensive struggles and likely relegation this season.