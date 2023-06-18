There is no hiding away from the disappointment of Leeds United's 2022/23 campaign as the club dropped out of the Premier League.

The Whites have been relegated to the Championship after finishing in the bottom three of the top-flight and there is now plenty of change on the horizon, both on and off the pitch.

49ers Enterprises agreed to a £170m deal to buy Andrea Radrizzani's 56% stake in the club to make them the outright owners of the west Yorkshire outfit, and they are now tasked with putting together a team capable of earning promotion at the first time of asking.

They have appointed Nick Hammond as an interim advisor to help their business in the current summer transfer window after previous director of football Victor Orta was relieved of his duties at the start of May.

However, the 49ers are said to be looking for a longer-term replacement for the Spanish chief and they could find that in the form of Norwich City's Stuart Webber, who is a reported target for the Whites but may not be able to join until after the summer due to his contract in Norfolk.

What has Stuart Webber achieved at Norwich?

The Welsh sporting director would be a big upgrade on Orta as the former Huddersfield Town director of football has achieved great success with the Canaries over the years.

Webber has cited the development of the Championship side's academy system as one of his proudest achievements and they have reaped the benefits of that.

Jamal Lewis joined Newcastle United for a fee that could rise to £20m and Ben Godfrey signed for Everton in a £25m deal after they both broke into the first-team from the youth set-up, whilst the likes of James Maddison, Max Aarons, and Todd Cantwell all made similar breakthroughs in Norfolk.

He has also been able to transform the club off the pitch with the construction of a £20m training ground that is now seen as one of the best in the country, which shows that the 39-year-old is interested in making progress that will outlast the eleven players that start each week, whereas there is little mention of Orta's work outside of his questionable transfer and managerial business.

In terms of their respective work in the market, there is an argument to be made that Webber offers more on that front.

The Norwich mastermind, who was once hailed as "amazing" by joint-majority owner Delia Smith, arrived in 2017 and oversaw two title-winning seasons in his first three Championship campaigns with the side.

Whereas, it took Orta three seasons to put together a team capable of earning promotion once. He joined in the summer of 2017 and Marcelo Bielsa eventually led the club to glory in 2019/20, which indicates that the Canaries director could have a better chance of getting Leeds straight back to the Premier League, with the right decisions being made on and off the pitch.

Webber could be criticised for his relegations from the Premier League with Norwich but the Welshman was only able to spend a league-low £1.1m in 2019, whereas the Whites reportedly spent £96.4m under Orta after their promotion to the top-flight in 2020.

This shows that the Canaries chief is used to working with and achieving success - given his two titles in the second tier - on a limited budget, which could make him a big upgrade on the Spaniard, who was sacked in spite of having plenty of money to spend.