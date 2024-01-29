Leeds United will need to press on with signings into the building if they want to keep up the pace with the automatic promotion places in the Championship, with Daniel Farke's men yet to pull off a deal so far this January.

The Whites are yet to taste defeat in the league so far in 2024 regardless of no new bodies coming in however, but the German boss in the Elland Road dug-out will know they need to strengthen in order to keep up this electric form and jump back up to the Premier League.

With the recent quickfire news of Daiki Hashioka preferring to join Luton Town over Leeds United denting the Whites' confidence in the transfer market somewhat, the West Yorkshire club will keep everything crossed that this defensive target does put pen to paper on a move before the window closes.

If he does, the Championship promotion candidates could well land their next Luke Ayling in the process.

Leeds interested in Premier League centre-back

With Football Insider first reporting at the weekend that Leeds had made an official approach to sign Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey, a further report today from the site suggests the Whites are fielding a second loan bid after having an opening offer turned down.

It reads: 'Leeds are “still pushing” to land Godfrey and will return with an improved offer in a bid to agree a late deal.'

The Elland Road outfit will be persistent in their attempts to land the wantaway Toffees defender, therefore, even with notable interest coming in the form of Italian club Atalanta.

That said, according to the Sun, the Serie A outfit have unfortunately seen a deal collapse in their efforts to tempt Godfrey to Italy.

With Godfrey previously playing under Farke during the Leeds manager's celebrated reign at ex-club Norwich City, there could well be a happy transfer reunion on the cards before the window slams shut.

Casting an eye over Godfrey's style of play, he could well slot into the side as an Ayling-style figure with the iconic Whites servant now out on loan at Middlesbrough.

Ben Godfrey under Daniel Farke Games played 72 Goals 4 Assists 2 Yellow cards 6 Red cards 1 Wins 29 Defeats 30 Stats via Transfermarkt.

How Godfrey fits into the Leeds team

During the 2021/22 campaign for the Toffees - in which the 6-foot centre-back made 23 top-flight appearances - Godfrey had shades of Ayling's game at his prime pulling on an Everton strip. Indeed, as per FBref's similar players model, the former Leeds hero was one of the most comparable defenders to Godfrey in that season.

Comparing the two during that tern, with Ayling making 12 appearances at centre-back, both were extremely offensive-minded in their approach - Godfrey coming in at 1.42 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes playing out from defence, compared to Ayling's 1.31.

Similarly, both were unafraid to launch into tackles where necessary with Godfrey winning 32 tackles across the season and Ayling edging his Toffees counterpart with a greater 42.

Godfrey starring under Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park even saw football journalist Jonathan Norcroft refer to the no-nonsense defender as a "tremendous athlete", Leeds in need of an injection of liveliness arguably to help out a Whites group that could tire as the season drags on.

Leeds will want to turn back the clock and add a figure similar to Ayling to the group with the now 32-year-old on a decline and away from West Yorkshire. Indeed, the signing of a defensive warrior could help the Whites ease to a promotion rather than stumbling over the line.

Godfrey could well be that man, and with the 26-year-old able to fill in at right-back (like Ayling) in what is still a problem area at Elland Road if needed, it's a logical move for all parties involved.

With one promotion up to the Premier League already on his CV playing under Farke, the 26-year-old will be desperate to add another if Leeds are successful in securing his services.