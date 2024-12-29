With the January transfer window just a matter of days away, Leeds United have reportedly submitted an opening offer in an attempt to beat Manchester City in the race to sign a £25m-rated defender.

Leeds transfer news

Once again in the middle of a promotion race and looking to avoid heartbreak at the second time of asking, the January transfer window could quickly prove to be decisive for those at Elland Road. Already, the likes of Pascal Struijk have been linked with moves away to Tottenham Hotspur in what would be a repeat of Archie Gray's summer departure.

The central defender remains an integral figure under Daniel Farke, so to lose him midway through a promotion charge would be the ultimate blow for Leeds. That said, the Whites also have the chance to use the winter window to their advantage and have already been linked to the likes of Emiliano Buendia as a result.

The Aston Villa midfielder has struggled for game time since returning from a long-term injury and desperately needs the chance to get back to his best.

Rather than an attacking reinforcement, however, the 49ers Enterprises look set to focus on a defensive addition come next month. According to Top Mercato, Leeds have submitted an opening offer to sign Abdukodir Khusanov ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Offering a reported €20m (£17m), Leeds are likely to fall short in their first offer given that RC Lens value their centre-back at around €30m (£25m) if they are to grant his departure in the January transfer window. Whether those at Elland Road decide to meet that price tag remains to be seen, but Khusanov is certainly one to watch.

At just 20 years old, the Uzbekistan defender has attracted plenty of interest and could have quite the decision to make if Leeds push on in pursuit of his signature next month.

"Tenacious" Khusanov would ease Struijk concern

Given recent reports and their recent history of losing star players, it's no real surprise to Leeds being linked with a young central defender who'd instantly ease any damage caused by the potential departure of Struijk.

Of course, he remains a key man under Farke as things stand, but things can quickly change at Elland Road. The last thing that they need is to lose their best defender without having an adequate replacement.

League stats 24/25 P90 (via FBref) Abdukodir Khusanov Pascal Struijk Starts 11 22 Tackles Won 1.02 0.59 Progressive Passes 3.98 6.36 Ball Recoveries 4.63 4.32

Impressive numbers for a more experienced defender, let alone a 20-year-old, it should come as little shock that the likes of Manchester City and Spurs are also seemingly keeping an eye on Khusanov.

Described as "tenacious" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, the Lens star's best football is yet to come. As of right now, the main question is just where he will become the main man and just who will benefit. After reportedly submitting their first offer, Leeds will certainly hope that it's Farke's side who could reap the rewards by signing such a talent.