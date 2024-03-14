Leeds United could well already be casting an eye as to who they could bring in this summer to improve their already strong squad, with much of that dependant, obviously, on whether they win promotion or not.

The Championship automatic promotion candidates will know that they need to bring in reinforcements in the right-back area as a must, especially when Connor Roberts ups and leaves Elland Road after his short-term loan deal is over.

The Whites could potentially try and press on to land the Welshman on a permanent deal, but according to reports, Daniel Farke's men could well be after a £7m-rated talent playing out in Turkey instead to soften the blow of the 28-year-old loanee returning to Turf Moor.

Leeds in the hunt to sign new full-back this summer

Reports from Turkey indicate that Leeds are going back in for breakout Fenerbahce star Bright Osayi-Samuel when the campaign is over and done with, with the once expansive winger turned excellent full-back entering into the final 12 months of his contract when the season is over.

Leeds will, therefore, try and tempt the former Queens Park Rangers man into a return to English football, but he won't be a cheap player to get in through the door in West Yorkshire.

Turkish outlet GazeteDamaga are stating that the Whites have already made a move to sign the player, lodging a £7m bid Fenerbahce's way, with a move dependant on whether or not Leeds break out of the Championship and return to the Premier League.

With Osayi-Samuel currently lighting up the Süper Lig it has attracted suitors to his services. Alongside prior fervent interest from other parties in the form of Crystal Palace having the potential to heat up again, this could make for an interesting transfer tussle in the off-season.

Leeds will hope they can come out on top in their pursuit of Osayi-Samuel, who would make Farke and Co forget all about Roberts exiting in the process if he was to sign on the dotted line in West Yorkshire.

Why Osayi-Samuel is an upgrade on Connor Roberts

As much as Roberts is a solid and competent defender, who also has an eye for creating opportunities from down the channels, Osayi-Samuel's raw pace and trickery when slaloming forward could catch so many teams cold if Farke's men return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

A winger by trade during his QPR days - which saw the now 26-year-old full-back pick up 13 goals and 13 assists across an impactful four-season at Loftus Road - Fenerbahce have pulled off a masterstroke morphing Osayi-Samuel into a gung-ho full-back that can devastate opposition defences himself whilst still remaining resolute at the back.

This season in the Süper Lig, the tenacious 5 foot 9 talent has helped himself to three goals and one assist from just 15 games played from this spot.

A bright 45-minute display against fellow Turkish first-tier side Pendikspor last time out showcases why the Whites are so keen on landing the ex-QPR man, with the Nigerian right-back successfully completing 100% of his dribbles as a slick attacking force.

Osayi-Samuel's numbers vs Pendikspor Minutes played 45 Touches 33 Accurate passes 18/20 (90%) Successful dribbles 2/2 Tackles 2 Duels won 5/7 Stats by Sofascore

Yet, Osayi-Samuel didn't just stop there with his duties and ended up winning five of his seven duels and putting in two tackles to ensure his team romped home to a 4-1 victory.

With Leeds excelling this season by putting in electric attacking displays - courtesy of the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James toying with second-tier defences at points - Osayi-Samuel would slot straight into this attacking philosophy that could take teams by storm in the jump up a division.

Described as being a "dangerous" player by his former QPR manager Mark Warburton during his time in West London, it will be intriguing to see unfold whether or not Leeds do go all out to sign Osayi-Samuel in the next window and whether or not he flourishes back on English soil.