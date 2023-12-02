Leeds United have been dealt a blow after learning that one of their top young players is also ruled out of this afternoon’s Championship game vs Middlesbrough alongside Junior Firpo.

Leeds injury news

The Whites currently have Stuart Dallas out on the sidelines with his own respective long-term problem as it stands, so the rest of the squad will have to try and pick up positive results throughout the rest of the season without the services of their veteran.

Daniel Farke’s side host Michael Carrick’s visitors later today, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm UK time, but following a fresh update, the manager is set to be missing another one of his stars having suffered a fresh blow.

Related Predicted Leeds lineup to face Middlesbrough including Spence and no "crucial" titan The possible line up that Daniel Farke could select to line up at Elland Road this weekend.

Elland Road striker Joe Gelhardt has recently been absent from the action having sustained a hand fracture, and despite having since returned to training, he’s now expected to be facing another spell in the treatment room.

England’s former youth international spent the second half of last season out on loan at Sunderland, and whilst the 21-year-old has stayed to try and fight for his place at the club rather than taking the opportunity to leave over the summer, he’ll have to wait to make his next appearance.

Joe Gelhardt set to miss Middlesbrough

Taking to X, The Athletic’s Phil Hay shared an update from Farke’s pre-match press conference on Friday where the boss confirmed that Gelhardt is ruled out of today’s encounter vs Middlesbrough.

“Daniel Farke is here for his pre-Boro presser. Injury latest: Gelhardt out with a hip problem, Firpo out with a hamstring strain. Firpo likely to be out for three weeks. Those are the only new concerns after Wednesday's win over Swansea.”

Leeds suffer setback over "lively" Gelhardt

Whilst Gelhardt has only made five appearances this season in the Championship, Leeds will know that he’s capable of performing at a high level, therefore, the fact that he won’t be available for this particular fixture at the very least will come as a blow to Farke.

The Liverpool-born talent has posted 46 contributions, 32 goals and 16 assists, in 125 outings since the start of his career, showing how prolific he can be in the final third when handed the opportunity to play on a regular basis (Transfermarkt - Gelhardt statistics).

The Whites’ left-footed ace also ranks in the 96th percentile for pass completion, so he has extremely strong link-up play with his fellow teammates in and around the opposition’s penalty area (FBRef - Gelhardt statistics).

Gelhardt, who has been hailed “lively” by journalist Josh Bunting, is even a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the pitch following his arrival on the professional scene, including everywhere across the frontline and as an attacking midfielder, so the sooner he is able to return to the action, the better.