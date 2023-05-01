Leeds United's miserable winless run continued on Sunday afternoon, with the Yorkshire side suffering a shambolic, 4-1 defeat away to AFC Bournemouth to spark further concern over the club's hopes of survival.

Now without a win in their last five Premier League games, the Elland Road outfit are currently perched just a point above the drop zone with only four matches left to play, with Leicester City or Everton - who go head to head later today - having the chance to leapfrog them in the table this evening.

Such woes have cranked up the pressure on manager Javi Gracia, with the Spaniard having now seen his side ship 18 goals across the last five top-flight games, ensuring that a return to the second tier now appears a very real possibility.

If Leeds are to have any hope of staving off relegation it is likely to come courtesy of their attacking talents, with the returning Wilfried Gnonto having notably made his mark with an assist at the weekend, on what was the Italian's first league start since the win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers back in mid-March.

The 19-year-old has been "sorely missed" amid this recent, head-scratching spell out of the side - as per journalist Pete O'Rourke - with the trip to the Vitality Stadium showcasing the teenager's quality, as he notably laid on two key passes and completed three of his five attempted dribbles as a marker of his desire to make things happen for his struggling side.

The former FC Zurich ace - who led the way for the visitors with a 7.5 match rating, as per Sofascore - was not alone in having been a shining light against the Cherries, however, with Crysencio Summerville also showcasing that he can be the man to help save Gracia's' job and lead his charges to safety.

How did Summerville perform against Bournemouth?

Following the blow of losing Luis Sinisterra to a season-ending injury, the Whites will be in need of the likes of Gnonto and Summerville to shoulder the attacking burden, with the latter man having shown glimpses against Gary O'Neil's men of just why he is a "super talent" - asper U21 boss Michael Skubala.

The 21-year-old was notably "heavily involved" in the opening exchanges on the south coast, as per The Athletic's Phil Hay, having 'showed something on a day when a number of his senior team-mates did not' - according to the Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth.

The £15k-per-week ace 'looked to make things happen down the right despite the poor service', as per Leeds Live's William Jackson, with that showcased by the fact that the youngster also registered two key passes and completed one of his two attempted dribbles.

Not only a threat in an attacking sense, the 40-touch dynamo also illustrated his impressive work ethic after recording three tackles and winning his solitary aerial duel, having also 'chased absolutely everything', as per Jackson.

While the Netherlands U21 international has not been able to maintain his pre-World Cup form - after failing to find the back of the net since previously scoring in four successive league games in late October and early November - on the evidence of Sunday's showing, he could potentially prove a real key asset in Gracia's bid to not only avoid relegation but merely stay in the job.