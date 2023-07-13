With promotion expert Daniel Farke now at the helm, Leeds United will no doubt be plotting to secure an instant return back to the Premier League this term, having slipped back into the second tier last term after just three years in the top-flight.

The chances of Farke - who sealed two promotions from the Championship during his time at Norwich City - pulling off that feat have not been aided by the possible mass exodus that the Whites are set to endure, with the likes of Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson having already moved out on loan.

A far greater blow, however, looks to be the impending exit of last season's top scorer, Rodrigo, with the 32-year-old Spaniard seemingly on his way to Qatar to join Al-Rayyan, after three seasons at Elland Road.

Since signing from Valencia back in the summer of 2020, the experienced marksman has netted 27 times in 95 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire giants, with 15 of those strikes coming last term despite the club's eventual relegation.

With no other Leeds player having even reached double figures for goals in 2022/23, the Brazil-born hitman will leave a notable void in Farke's squad, with it unlikely to prove an easy fix trying to replace his influence in attack.

One name that has been mentioned as a possible centre-forward target of late, however, is Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge - according to The Athletic's Phil Hay - with the 24-year-old also attracting interest from MLS clubs amid his limited game time at the City Ground, after starting just two league games last term.

While the Englishman may not be the most glamourous of signings, his prior experience in the second tier could prove invaluable for Farke and co next season...

How good is Sam Surridge?

It is fair to say that the Slough-born striker endured a frustrating 2022/23 campaign after scoring just one Premier League goal for Steve Cooper's side, albeit with the former Stoke City striker having been a crucial figure in Forest's successful promotion charge in the previous season.

Having signed from the Potters in January 2022, Surridge went on to score seven goals in just 17 Championship appearances in the second of the season, having arguably been "one of the best finishers" in the league, according to Forest legend, Gary Birtles - who also dubbed him "sensational" in front of goal.

That view has been echoed by journalist Lee Clarke, who recently hailed the £15k-per-week ace as something of a "cheat code" due to that sparkling previous form, as he simply "never looked like missing" when played in on goal.

Evidently a player who could fill the goalscoring shoes of Rodrigo, Surridge is also an asset due to his hard-working nature when leading the line, with Birtles describing him as a player who "worries defenders", while also stating:

"His work rate and trying to close defenders down to stop them playing, that lets midfield push up a couple of yards and the defenders even more. That makes life more uncomfortable and problematic for the opposition."

That willing work ethic is seemingly shared by Leeds' departing forward, with the ageing sensation notably ranking in the top 11% among those in his position in Europe's big five leagues for tackles made, showcasing that desire to defend from the front.

That would suggest that if Farke is turn to Surridge to be the main man next season, the 6 foot 3 machine could prove to be the perfect heir to Rodrigo at Elland Road.