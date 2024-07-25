As Daniel Farke looks to make up for last season's heartbreak by securing a place in the Premier League in the coming campaign, Leeds United have reportedly tabled their first bid to sign a new reinforcement from the Bundesliga.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites and the 49ers Enterprises have endured a mixed summer transfer window. Whilst they'll still be recovering from losing academy graduate Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, they have at least kept hold of the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfred Gnonto for now, alongside welcoming Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell.

Of course, there's still plenty of time for things to change, given Gnonto's recent links to Everton, but as it stands, those at Elland Road can focus on the positives.

The latest to arrive, Bogle told Leeds' official website: "It’s amazing [to sign for Leeds]. It’s a great feeling, a massive club and a massive opportunity, I can’t wait to get going. I knew there was interest and since I heard it, this is where I wanted to be. As I said, it’s a massive club and opportunity, a fantastic team, great staff, so I am really excited."

The former Sheffield United right-back may not be the last to come through the door at Elland Road this summer. According to Bild via Sport Witness, Leeds have tabled a £3.4m bid to sign Dejan Ljubicic, but have already seen their first offer rejected by FC Koln director Christian Keller.

That rejection has not stopped them in their pursuit of the central midfielder, however, and the Whites are expected to line up a second bid to sign Ljubicic, who does not want to sign a new contract at Koln. Given that his current deal expires next summer, Leeds could be in a strong position to land a deal this summer.

"Special" Ljubicic can replace Kamara

Following Glen Kamara's departure to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, Leeds can swoop in and land a simple replacement in the form of Ljubicic this summer.

The Austrian, even after suffering Bundesliga relegation alongside his Koln teammates last season, earned the praise of new manager Gerhard Struber, who told the German club's official website: "Dejan is a player who has performed great for FC in recent years and can help us very, very well on the way back to the Bundesliga. Great. Simply great. The overall package is special. I'm very happy for him."

Offering a different type of midfield option to the more defensive Kamara, Ljubicic could yet offer the Whites a surprise attacking boost at the heart of midfield if he completes a move before deadline day at the end of August.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Dejan Ljubicic Glen Kamara Progressive Carries 1.80 1.57 Key Passes 1.23 1.30 Ball Recoveries 4.91 5.10 Shots 1.67 0.17

A midfielder who loves to shoot compared to the more reserved and safer Kamara, Leeds may welcome a player who provides something different in their pursuit of promotion this season.