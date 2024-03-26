Leeds United are currently competing to secure an automatic return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after their relegation from the division at the end of last season.

They were relegated from the top-flight last May after a three-year stint at the top level, having been promoted under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020, and they are now top of the Championship with eight matches left to play, although Leicester City can move above them with their game in hand.

Daniel Farke's side are fighting it out with the Foxes, Ipswich Town, and Southampton to land one of the top two spots in the league, to ensure that they do not have to go through the play-offs to return to the Premier League.

If the Whites do win promotion back to the big time, the German head coach and his recruitment team will need to get their summer business spot on to build a squad that is capable of avoiding an instant relegation back down to the second tier.

The right-back position is one that looks set to be addressed in the summer, irrespective of the division Leeds are in, as Connor Roberts' loan deal expires at the end of this season.

Leeds United transfer news

It was recently reported by TEAMtalk that the club are interested in a deal to sign the Wales international on a permanent basis ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The right-footed defender arrived at Elland Road on deadline day to bolster Farke's options at the back, after Djed Spence was sent back to Tottenham Hotspur after his loan spell in Yorkshire and Luke Ayling was sent out on loan to fellow Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Roberts had won promotion to the Premier League with Burnley in the 2022/23 campaign and arrived with quality and experience to offer to the group.

Farke could, however, land a dream alternative to the Welsh defender by swooping to sign one of their other targets in his position - Festy Ebosele.

HITC reported last month that Leeds are one of a number of teams showing a keen interest in the Udinese right-back ahead of the summer transfer window,

The outlet claimed that Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are one of the other sides keeping tabs on the defender, as he represents an attractive option for them due to qualifying as a homegrown player - having come through the ranks at Derby County before his move to Italy.

It stated that Everton, West Ham United, and Championship sides Southampton and Watford are also interested in the talented young full-back.

However, the report did not reveal whether or not Udinese are prepared to listen to offers for him this summer, or how much they would be willing to accept for his services. Nor did it state which of the aforementioned clubs are winning the race for his signature at this moment in time.

Festy Ebosele's big potential

The 21-year-old ace could be a dream alternative to Roberts as he is a terrific young player with the potential to develop and improve further over the years to come.

In fact, his former Derby manager Wayne Rooney once claimed that the full-back can be a "superstar" in the future if he continues to work hard and develop his game, citing his "sheer pace" and "power" as some of his most eye-catching attributes.

The Ireland international, who made his debut for his country in September 2023, racked up two goals and two assists in 41 appearances for the Rams before his move to Udinese in the summer of 2022.

Ebosele made 17 appearances in the Serie A during the 2022/23 campaign, which included four starts, and contributed with one assist from a wing-back role.

23/24 Serie A Festy Ebosele Appearances 27 Starts 20 xA 1.45 Assists 0 Dribbles per game 1.7 Duel success rate 53% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the talented youngster has been more involved in the Italian top-flight this season, with regular football in a major European league at the age of 21.

The Irish dynamo has showcased his impressive ability to drive his team forward to create chances in the final third. He currently ranks within the top 1% of Serie A full-backs for successful take-ons (2.56) per 90, and the top 10% for progressive carries (3.56) per 90.

Ebosele also ranks within the top 17% for shot-creating actions (2.90) per 90, and has produced four goal-creating actions in total, across those 27 league matches.

These statistics show that the defender, who also ranks within the top 14% for blocks (1.67) per 90, is exceptional at driving forward and beating opposition players with the ball to make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

Connor Roberts' form this season

Meanwhile, Roberts has produced one goal and one assist in eight Championship matches for Leeds since his move to the club on loan from Burnley.

The Wales international has only started one of those matches and has won 50% of his duels so far, which suggests that him and Ebosele offer a similar level of physicality at right-back - given the Irishman's 53% success rate in Italy.

In those eight outings, the 28-year-old battler has not completed a single dribble and has averaged 0.5 tackles and interceptions combined per game.

The experienced defender has been behind Archie Gray, who is a natural central midfielder, in the pecking order at right-back and it remains to be seen whether or not he can nail down the position as his own moving forward.

It could, therefore, make more sense to go with Ebosele in the summer transfer window ahead of Roberts, as they would be bringing in a player with potential - at the age of 21 - who is currently playing in a major European league, rather than a right-back who has struggled to get on the pitch this term.

During the first half of the campaign, Roberts ranked within the bottom 7% of Premier League full-backs for progressive carries (0.66) per 90, and the bottom 2% for successful take-ons (0.00) per 90, which suggests that he does not offer as much drive as the Udinese star down the right flank.

The Clarets gem also only ranked within the top 43% of his positional peers in the top-flight for shot-creating actions (1.97) per 90, which shows that the Irishman could provide more quality as a creative presence as well.

Therefore, Farke should swoop for the former Derby prospect as a dream alternative to Roberts, due to his potential, quality, and form in a major European league this season.