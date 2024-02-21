Leeds United decided to bring German head coach Daniel Farke to the club last summer in their bid to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They then backed him throughout the summer transfer window as the ex-Borussia Monchengladbach boss was allowed to make a number of signings.

Jaidon Anthony, Ilia Gruev, Djed Spence, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, and Glen Kamara were all snapped up, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

Whilst the Whites are currently competing for a place in the top two, alongside the likes of Leicester City, Southampton, and Ipswich Town, they may rue not being able to push through a deal to sign one of their reported targets over the summer - Josh Sargent.

Leeds United's interest in Josh Sargent

In August of last year, Football Insider claimed that Leeds were considering a late swoop to sign the USA international from Championship rivals Norwich City.

The outlet claimed that the Yorkshire-based side had drawn up a shortlist of number nine options and identified Sargent as a target, having previously worked with Farke in Norfolk.

It was subsequently reported by Football Insider that the former Werder Bremen star was keen to complete a move to Elland Road to reunite with his former head coach.

However, they ultimately opted to sign Joel Piroe from Swansea for a fee reported to be in excess of £10m, although it remains unclear as to why they were not able to secure Sargent's signature.

Two days after Leeds announced the signing of the Dutch marksman, the Norwich star suffered a horrible ankle injury against Huddersfield, that kept him out until December.

Despite that lengthy absence, the USMNT star has made his way into double figures for goals in the Championship this season for the Canaries, and currently has more league goals than Leeds star Georginio Rutter, as well as a significantly better scoring rate than Piroe.

Joel Piroe's goal record for Leeds

The former Swans star arrived last summer to bolster the club's options at the top end of the pitch and has been a solid addition to the squad so far.

Piroe has racked up 11 goals and two assists in 32 second division matches for the Whites, with 27 of those appearances coming as a starter.

He has found the back of the net once every 231 minutes on average and plundered his 11 league goals from an Expected Goals (xG) of 11.50.

This suggests that the 24-year-old gem has been an average finisher for Leeds as he has slightly underperformed compared to the quality of chances his teammates have created for him.

The left-footed dynamo has, therefore, not been a poor signing for the Whites but Sargent's form for Norwich in the same division suggests that they could have landed a better player last summer had they secured his services instead of the Dutchman's.

Josh Sargent's superb form for Norwich

The American striker plundered 13 goals in 40 Championship appearances for the Canaries throughout the 2022/23 campaign, which is a solid but unspectacular return on face value.

However, only 19 of those matches came as a centre-forward and his game time in that position led to nine of his 13 goals, which means that he plundered a goal every 2.11 outings in his natural position.

This season, Sargent has played as a number nine in all of his appearances for the Yellows and his form in front of goal has reflected his regular minutes as a striker.

The 24-year-old has racked up ten goals and one assist in 13 games - with 11 starts - in the Championship for David Wagner's side during the 2023/24 campaign.

Sargent has been ruthless at the top end of the pitch as he has plundered ten goals from an xG of 6.57 and averaged a strike every 80 minutes in the division.

This shows that the impressive Canaries star, who was described as "special" by teammate Ashley Barnes, has been far more effective than Piroe this season, with one less goal in 19 fewer appearances and a much better strike rate compared to his xG.

In total, the former Leeds target has produced 19 goals in 32 appearances whilst playing as a striker in the Championship since the start of last season.

Along with being more clinical in front of goal than Piroe, Sargent has also outscored Whites star Rutter, who has struggled at times in the final third.

Georginio Rutter's wasteful finishing

It would be hard to dispute that the former Hoffenheim starlet is one of the finest creative talents in the Championship as he ranks joint-second for assists (ten) and second for 'big chances' created (20) in the division.

He has consistently created high-quality opportunities for his teammates to score from a centre-forward and a number ten position throughout the season.

However, Rutter has let himself down at times with wasteful finishing from the chances that his fellow attackers have been able to create for him.

23/24 Championship Georginio Rutter Josh Sargent Appearances 32 13 xG 10.15 6.57 Goals Six Ten Big chances missed 11 Seven Shots per game 2.8 2.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Norwich star has been significantly more effective, and ruthless, with the opportunities that have come his way in the box this season.

The French maestro has not done enough with the quality of chances that have created for him, and that is an area of his game that Farke will surely be looking to improve to make him a complete forward.

Overall, though, the German head coach may rue missing out on a deal to sign Sargent last summer as the American number nine's sensational form - either side of a lengthy injury lay-off - shows that he is a clinical and quality Championship centre-forward who can be relied on in front of goal.

The former Bundesliga gem could have offered far more, in terms of a pure goalscorer, than both Piroe and Rutter, and the club should keep an eye on his progress ahead of the summer, in case an opportunity arises for them to rectify their mistake and bring him to Elland Road to lead the line.