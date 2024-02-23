The January transfer window slammed shut at the start of this month and Leeds United have already been linked with a new signing ahead of the summer.

Latest Leeds transfer news

According to the Daily Record, the Whites are one of a number of clubs eyeing up a swoop to sign Kilmarnock centre-forward Bobby Wales at the end of the season.

The report claims that Leeds, Ipswich Town, and Stoke City are just three of the many teams showing an interest in the 18-year-old number nine.

It states that they have been keeping tabs on his performances having been impressed by his exceptional form on loan with Alloa in League One in Scotland.

Daniel Farke could unearth his dream heir to Patrick Bamford by winning the race to sign the prolific young marksman as a long-term addition to his squad.

Patrick Bamford's form this season

The former England international has had mixed success on the pitch this season as he endured a difficult first half of the campaign and has excelled in 2024.

Bamford failed to provide a single goal or assist for his side in his first 16 appearances in the Championship this term, as the likes of Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe kept their places in the team ahead of him.

However, the 30-year-old striker has played nine matches in 2024 and contributed with five goals and two assists in all competitions for the Whites.

This shows that his form has drastically improved in comparison to the first half of the season, as the experienced forward has provided a regular threat in front of goal this year.

The former Chelsea prospect, who has scored 56 goals in 176 appearances for Leeds, turns 31 this year and the Whites head coach may already have one eye on what life may look like after the forward moves on from Elland Road.

Why Wales could be Bamford's long-term heir

Farke could unearth his heir to Bamford's position in the squad by signing Wales, as young gem will be 21 by the time the current Leeds striker's contract expires in the summer of 2026.

The 18-year-old, who turns 19 in the summer, is a promising talent who could develop further and gain more experience over the next couple of seasons before emerging as a first-team option for the club, if they win the race for his signature in the next transfer window.

23/24 Scottish League One Bobby Wales Appearances 16 Goals Seven Assists One Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, the teenage marksman has already showcased his quality in a senior environment with seven goals in the third tier of Scottish football on loan with Alloa.

Wales has scored nine goals in 18 appearances in all competitions this season, having scored two goals in two Challenge Cup games for Kilmarnock B at the start of the campaign, which is a return of one every other match on average.

Interestingly, all seven of those League One goals have come in his last eight outings for Alloa, which suggests that he has had a similar season to Bamford with his contrasting form.

The Scotland U19 international, who played ten Premiership matches last term, has showcased his impressive goalscoring potential at first-team level at such a young age, which is why he could be a dream heir to Leeds' number nine given his age, potential, and goalscoring quality.

Wales could arrive in the summer and either go out on loan to develop further or stay and learn from the likes of Piroe and Bamford before, hopefully, taking over from the latter in the years to come.