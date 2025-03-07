With CEO Angus Kinnear reportedly set to move to Everton next season, Leeds United have reportedly set their sights on welcoming a key figure to commence their restructuring away from the pitch.

Leeds set to lose Kinnear

Despite sitting top of the Championship and on course to secure their place back in the Premier League at the second time of asking, Leeds are likely to have no choice but to restructure away from the pitch courtesy of Kinnear's likely departure. The CEO will at least see the current campaign out, but then it's seemingly back to the drawing board for the 49ers.

Kinnear has been at Elland Road since 2017, overseeing promotion back to the top flight for the first time in 16 years in 2020 before watching on as Leeds suffered relegation back to the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign. Now two seasons on, he could bow out with a second promotion before swapping Yorkshire for Merseyside and Leeds for Everton.