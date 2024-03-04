Leeds United brought in a manager well-known for his work with young players when they appointed German head coach Daniel Farke last summer.

The 47-year-old tactician developed the likes of Max Aarons, James Maddison, Ben Godfrey, and Emi Buendia, among others, during his previous stint in England with Norwich City.

His willingness to bring through youth players has already been on full display this season as Mateo Joseph and Archie Gray have emerged as first-team options for the Whites.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was cut from the same cloth as he was also prepared to develop academy talent. However, not every player who debuted under him went on to be a success, with Kun Temenuzhkov being a prime example.

Kun Temenuzhkov's time at Leeds

The Bulgarian centre-forward was snapped up from Barcelona's U18 side in the summer of 2017 to link up with Carlos Corberan's U21 outfit in Yorkshire.

He arrived in England off the back of an exceptional return of 30 goals in 30 league matches for the Spanish giants at U18 level, to secure a league title for his team, which earned him a comparison to his idol Luis Suarez by The Guardian, who cited his predatory instincts in the box.

After around 18 months with Leeds in their academy, Bielsa decided to hand him a first-team debut for the club against Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup in January 2019.

Temenuzhkov played 11 minutes off the bench in what turned out to be his only senior appearance for the Whites before his release in the summer of 2022.

Between that appearance against QPR and his exit from Elland Road, the young forward spent time on loan with La Nucia and Real Union, but only scored six goals in 47 matches for the two sides combined.

Where Kun Temenuzhkov currently plays

The Leeds prospect never kicked on after Bielsa provided him with a first-team opportunity and was eventually released by the club ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Since then, Temenuzhkov has played for three different teams and now finds himself playing in Gibraltar for Lincoln Red Imps, who he joined from Spanish outfit Zamora in January of this year.

Kun Temenuzhkov Navalcarnero Zamora Lincoln Red Imps Appearances 34 Ten Seven Goals Eight One Three Assists One Zero Three Stats via Transfermarkt

Now 24, the ex-Barcelona starlet is yet to enjoy a truly prolific season as a striker at first-team level as his eight goals for Navalcarnero during the 2022/23 season remain the most he has plundered in a single term.

However, the Bulgarian dynamo has produced three goals and three assists in six league matches for Lincoln in 2024, which suggests that he is on his way to finding his feet as a regular scorer.

The caveat to that is that Gibraltar is currently FIFA's 201st worst nation based on their world rankings, only slightly above San Marino in 210th, and that does not say much for the standard of opposition the former Leeds forward is up against each week in comparison to the major European leagues or the Championship.

Hopefully, Temenuzhkov will go on to enjoy a successful career, as he still has plenty of time left at the age of 24, after it did not work out for him at Elland Road.