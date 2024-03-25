Leeds United are currently sat at the top of the Championship table during the international break as they aim to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

German head coach Daniel Farke was brought in last summer to lead the team back to the big time and has done a fantastic job so far, with the Whites ahead of Leicester City on goal difference - albeit having played one game more.

The former Norwich boss won the second tier title on two occasions with the Canaries and is now looking to lift the trophy for a third time in five years.

If Leeds do win promotion back to the Premier League, Farke and the club will need to get recruitment spot on to give themselves a strong chance to survive in the top-flight.

Work already appears to be going on behind the scenes, as they have been linked with Karamoko Dembele and Sean Longstaff, and they are now reportedly interested in a star from Scottish football.

Latest Leeds transfer news

According to GIVEMESPORT, Leeds are one of a number of clubs interested in a possible summer swoop to sign Celtic wizard Matt O'Riley.

The report claims that the Whites are 'tempted' to make an offer to sign the talented magician from the Scottish giants, if they win promotion back to the Premier League this season.

This is not the first time the club have been interested in the Denmark international. Sky Sports reported that they had a £10m offer rejected by the Hoops during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Last month, Tipsbladet claimed that the Bhoys value O'Riley at a staggering £25m, and that they turned down an £18m offer from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, who attempted to sign him on loan with an obligation to make it permanent in the summer during the January transfer window.

This means that Leeds will have to pay significantly more than the £10m they previously offered for him to land his services ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT add that Premier League sides Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are also interested in the attacking midfielder, with the former having watched him closely this season.

They also state that Celtic could be tempted to cash in on the former MK Dons star if the right money is offered, and that a 'big' summer is ahead for O'Riley.

Leeds must now push to get a deal over the line for the Danish star if they win promotion from the Championship, as he is a mix of both Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter and could be a fantastic addition to the squad.

Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter's Championship form

The Whites pair have been in fantastic form at the top end of the pitch with their respective ability to cause havoc for opposition defences on a regular basis.

Summerville has offered a clinical edge in the final third with a superb return of 15 goals from an xG (Expected Goals) of 13.63 in 35 Championship appearances so far.

The Dutch dynamo has averaged a goal every 188 minutes in the division, and has scored at least three more goals than any of his teammates.

This shows that the right-footed left winger offers a huge goal threat with his efficient and consistent finishing when presented with high-quality opportunities in the second tier.

Rutter, on the other hand, lacks that finishing touch as the French whiz has only scored six goals from 11.37 xG across 37 Championship outings, which shows that the ex-Hoffenheim prodigy has been incredibly wasteful in front of goal.

The talented ace has not showcased the best of his abilities as a finisher, unlike Summerville, as he has missed a whopping 15 'big chances' to go along with his six goals.

23/24 Championship Georginio Rutter Squad rank Assists 15 1st Expected Assists 10.06 1st Big chances created 22 1st Dribbles completed per game 2.8 1st Key passes per game 2.2 2nd Stats via Sofascore

However, as you can see in the table above, the left-footed magician has been an outstanding creator for his teammates with a consistent supply of chances created to assist goals in the league.

This has led to Rutter having at least seven more assists than any other player within the squad, which speaks to how impressive his creativity has been from an attacking midfield position.

Why Leeds should sign Matt O'Riley

Leeds should sign O'Riley to complement Summerville and Rutter in the Premier League as the Celtic star is a mix of both of them in the final third.

The 23-year-old maestro combines the silky left-footed creativity and dribbling of the French whiz with the clinical and regular goalscoring of the former Feyenoord youngster.

In the Scottish Premiership this season, the Denmark international has plundered 11 goals from an xG of 10.83 across 29 matches for the Hoops. He has only missed nine 'big chances' in the league this term, and these statistics show that the Leeds target has been effective in front of goal.

22/23 Premiership Matt O'Riley Appearances 38 Goals 3 Assists 12 Big chances created 16 Key passes per game 2.2 Stats via Sofascore

Like Summerville, O'Riley has the quality to offer a big goal threat from midfield with his ability to finish chances efficiently, without underperforming his xG.

Meanwhile, the former Fulham academy prospect is also a creative midfielder who can drive past opposition players and make defence-splitting passes.

The Celtic star, who was hailed as "complete" by journalist Josh Bunting, has assisted ten goals and created ten 'big chances', to go along with 2.4 key passes and 1.1 completed dribbles per match, across his 29 Premiership appearances this season.

This comes after he assisted 12 goals and created 16 'big chances' for his teammates in 38 league games under Ange Postecoglou during the 2022/23 campaign.

He has, therefore, racked up 22 assists and 27 'big chances' created for the Scottish giants since the start of last season, which shows that the £25m-rated star has a Rutter-like ability to create for others from midfield.

This is why Leeds must win the race to land his signature at the end of the season, if they win promotion to the Premier League, as he is a mix of both Summerville and Rutter with his qualities in possession.