After dropping down into the Championship a couple of years ago, it was always likely that Leeds United would part ways with numerous players who were above the level of the second tier.

Countless players departed Elland Road ahead of the 2023/24 season, with various others moving on to pastures new even before the club suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips was arguably one of the most high-profile departures, leaving in a £45m deal to join Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the summer of 2022.