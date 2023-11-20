Leeds United have had their fair share of impressive number nines over the years and current head coach Daniel Farke has two superb forward options at his disposal.

Georgino Rutter and Joel Piroe have combined for nine goals and six assists in the Championship so far this season as part of the club's dynamic front two.

The likes of Patrick Bamford and Chris Wood in relatively recent second division campaigns gone by have also been superb goalscorers for the Whites.

One excellent marksman who supporters may not immediately think of when they look back on the club's best strikers at this level is towering centre-forward Matt Smith.

Matt Smith's goal record at Leeds

The 6 foot 5 titan was signed from League One side Oldham ahead of the 2013/14 campaign after a return of six goals in 34 games in the third tier.

Leeds snapped him up and it turned out to be a fantastic piece of business as the giant finisher enjoyed a fantastic season in front of goal at Elland Road.

Smith racked up 12 goals and six assists in 39 Championship appearances as a star for the Whites, to go along with one goal and one assist in four cup matches.

His impressive performances for the Yorkshire-based side led to a £500k move to Fulham, who had just been relegated from the Premier League.

They loaned him straight out to Bristol City and the ex-Leeds man went on to score 13 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for the Robins before a return of five goals and two assists in 15 games for the Cottagers during the second half of the season.

Matt Smith's goal record this season

After spells with Queens Park Rangers and Millwall at Championship level, Smith secured a transfer to Salford in January 2021 and he has gone on to be consistent scorer for his current club in recent years.

Matt Smith's record at QPR & Millwall (via Transfermarkt) Statistic QPR Millwall Appearances 102 102 Goals 23 21 Assists 12 Nine

The 34-year-old marksman has plundered an eye-catching 34 goals and five assists in 91 games for the League Two outfit, having dropped down from the second tier.

This season, Smith is enjoying a career-year as his 14-goal haul in just 18 league matches is already the best tally he has ever managed in a single league season at first-team level. His previous high was a return of 13 goals in 41 Championship outings for Millwall during the 2019/20 campaign.

The veteran striker, who Salford journalist Lewis Gray claimed is in "red hot" form, has also registered two assists and chipped in with one goal in two EFL Cup clashes.

This means that Smith has racked up 15 goals and two assists in all competitions this season, whilst no Leeds player has managed more than Crysencio Summerville and Piroe's respective tally of six goals each.

It is good to see that the experience centre-forward has been able to forge a strong career for himself, with respectable spells in the Championship at QPR and Millwall after his time with Bristol City and Fulham, following his exit from Leeds in 2014.