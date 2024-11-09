Following the earlier exit of technical director Gretar Steinsson, the 49ers are reportedly set to lose yet another Leeds United chief to force a restructure away from the action at Elland Road.

Leeds set to off-pitch change

The Whites have only just lost Steinsson, as reported by The Athletic's Nancy Froston, with the former technical director now set to transition into a new position with the 49ers' operation. Those at Elland Road will reportedly replace the departed chief internally rather than seek a fresh option outside of the club. Whether that proves to be a wise decision remains to be seen, however.

His exit comes at a time when Leeds need stability in pursuit of promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking. Things are only set to become more complicated following Steinsson, however, with another departure reportedly on the cards.

According to TeamTalk, Leeds are now set to lose head of recruitment Jordan Miles amid a major reshuffle at Elland Road. Leaving the 49ers with plenty to think about, it will reportedly be football advisor and consultant Nick Hammond and football operations Adam Underwood who step up their respective roles and take more responsibility behind the scenes.

Miles' reported exit follows a difficult summer in which Leeds lost a number of key men and were forced to turn towards the transfer market. Welcoming the likes of Ao Tanaka and Largie Ramazani, Miles could consider the window job done amid such difficulties in what proved to be his final flurry of signings at the club.

Leeds reshuffle comes at a bad time

If Leeds were to undergo such change then they should have done so before the Championship season or summer transfer window had a chance to get underway. Now running the risk of turning the attention away from Daniel Farke's side, the 49ers must hope to have got things right. On the recruitment front, the Whites' most difficult task came in the summer, but that doesn't take away from the importance of the January transfer window.

If Farke's side still find themselves behind in the race for automatic promotion by the time that the winter window arrives, then Hammon and Underwood should be tasked with reinforcing the Leeds squad.

Already, the likes of Lewis O'Brien have been linked with moves to Elland Road in 2025 in what could quickly become the first task on the list of those now in charge of recruitment in Yorkshire. The midfielder is currently on loan from Nottingham Forest at American outfit LAFC where he has discovered his best form to earn the attention of English football once again.

Another midfielder would certainly be a wise addition, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds' reshuffle will enjoy such success on the recruitment front without Steinsson or Miles.