Leeds United are not 'overly optimistic' that they can land a highly-rated youngster who currently plies his trade in the Premier League, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Leeds United?

As per Transfermarkt, Leeds United have completed four signings this window in the form of Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram as Farke looks to get his ducks in a row at Elland Road.

FootballTransfers reported earlier this month that West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has attracted interest from Leeds United alongside Scottish champions Celtic this window and it is believed that a modest fee could prize the Jamaica striker away from the London Stadium.

talkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil has added fuel to the fire regarding speculation over Antonio's future at the Hammers, stating on the popular radio broadcaster via West Ham Zone: “I’m told he’s off. He’s off. I’m told someone has helped pack him and he’s on his way.”

Another forward that has been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer is Everton youngster Tom Cannon, who is also a target for Preston North End, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday and is said to be valued at £8 million, as per Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Former England international Carlton Palmer has complemented Cannon's ability in an interview with Football League World, stating: "He would be a good capture for any Championship side."

Last term, Cannon spent time out on loan at Preston North End, registering eight goals and one assist in 21 appearances for the Lancashire-based side, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones isn't sure if Leeds United would be able to tempt Republic of Ireland youth international Cannon to Elland Road.

Jones said: “Yeah I'm not sure they're actually going to get this deal done, but I can understand in terms of the character and the style of play, why they would be looking down this path.

"Leeds need to find dependable players and one that fans can actually relate to. So I can understand why they would be looking at someone like Tom Cannon. Coming today, they didn't seem overly optimistic that they were going to get him.”

What else could occur at Leeds United this window?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is set to join Bournemouth, indicating to his followers on Twitter X: "Tyler Adams to Bournemouth, here we go soon! Medical booked in London later today — after agreement reached with Leeds United. Deal to be finalised in the next 24h as Adams has accepted conditions of the agreement. Contract signing scheduled after medical"

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have identified Norwich City forward Josh Sargent as a potential replacement for Rodrigo Moreno.

TEAMtalk understand that Sargent's teammate Kenny McLean is another name on Farke's radar and the Scotland international could be brought to Yorkshire to provide experience in the engine room.

Aberdeen forward Duk was scouted by both Leeds United and Southampton last weekend in the Dons' 3-1 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, as per Football Scotland.