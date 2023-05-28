Leeds United's fate in the Premier League all comes down to the final day, with Sam Allardyce's side requiring something of a miracle if they want to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

The Yorkshire outfit need to ensure that they beat Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon and then hope that both Leicester City and Everton drop points in their games against West Ham United and Bournemouth respectively.

Unlike their relegation rivals, Leeds' opponents actually have something to play for on the final day as Spurs could still lose out on European football altogether, which only makes things harder at Elland Road.

Allardyce's side will have to produce far more than they did in last weekend's 3-1 defeat against West Ham if they want to stay up, so changes seem likely this afternoon - with as many as four alterations from the trip to the London Stadium potentially in the offing.

How should Leeds line up against Spurs?

Allardyce has stuck with Joel Robles as his first choice in his tenure thus far and seems unlikely to revert back to Illan Meslier for the final-day clash.

There is one change in the defence as captain Liam Cooper returns at centre-back in the hope that he can inspire an unlikely victory, with the "appalling" Rasmus Kristensen - as described by journalist Leon Wobschall - dropping to the bench after a less-than-impressive stint in the heart of Leeds' defence.

Luke Ayling and Pascal Struijk continue at full-back, with Max Wober partnering Cooper in the middle, in the hope that they can improve upon Leeds' rotten goals-against record which sees them recognised as the worst defence in the Premier League.

Allardyce's 4-2-3-1 set-up has thus far produced one point from a possible nine but he seems unlikely to switch now, although he could add some more defensive stability by starting Marc Roca and Robin Koch as the midfield pair, with Brenden Aaronsen also afforded a rare start as the attacking-midfielder, with Adam Forshaw and Weston McKennie dropping out.

This should free up the wingers to push forward, so Jack Harrison should keep his place after enjoying a strong 2023 which has produced four goals and five assists, while Wilfried Gnonto also returns to the starting side in place of the stricken Patrick Bamford, who looks unlikely to feature after picking up a hamstring injury last week.

Finally, Rodrigo starts in the attack after Allardyce confirmed on Friday that he had trained despite the knock he was carrying at the London Stadium, with the Spaniard almost certain to be risked given he is the top scorer at Elland Road this season.

Predicted Leeds XI (4-2-3-1): Robles; Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk; Koch, Roca; Gnonto, Aaronsen, Harrison; Rodrigo