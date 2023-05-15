Leeds United have reportedly registered their interest over a possible move for Aberdeen teenager Jamie Mercer.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news involving Mercer?

The Whites appear to have one eye on the summer transfer window when it comes to bolstering their academy ranks, even though they are unsure if they will be playing Premier League or Championship football next season.

Victor Orta is no longer the man leading the recruitment process at Elland Road, though, with the Spaniard leaving the club earlier this month.

It looks as if Leeds, and therefore Andrea Radrizzani and the 49ers Enterprises, are eyeing up a move for Mercer, with an update emerging in the last 48 hours.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke said that Leeds are plotting a move for Mercer and have made contact by registering their interest as they look to sign him before the window opens.

The 16-year-old centre-back has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs, with the Whites believing he could be a star in the making.

Not only Mercer…

Leeds have dipped into the Scottish market when adding to their Thorp Arch ranks in the past, with Leo Hjelde and Rory Mahady both arriving from Celtic in recent years.

Alongside Mercer, the club are also in for Hamilton teenager Josh McDonald, with the defender already passing a medical in Yorkshire, with Leeds having a six-figure offer accepted.

It appears as if a move for McDonald is all but complete, so the club may look to target Mercer over the coming months. Both 16 years of age, the Whites would be able to offer the starlets scholarships ahead of professional contracts when they are 17, and who knows, we could see a string Scottish contingence emerging at first-team level in years to come, should things go to plan in their development.