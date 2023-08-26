Leeds United officially completed their fifth signing of the summer transfer window on Thursday as they announced the arrival of Joel Piroe from Championship rivals Swansea.

Who have Leeds signed this summer?

Whites boss Daniel Farke had already bolstered his side with the additions of Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, and Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, and Sam Byram on permanent deals.

Piroe has now joined that list for a reported fee of £10m from the Swans to improve the German head coach's options at the top end of the pitch this season.

That may not be the end of their business, however, and another player who could be on his way to Elland Road if the club opt to follow up on their interest in him is USMNT star Josh Sargent.

How good is Josh Sargent?

The 23-year-old striker has proven to be a consistent Championship performer so far this season and one that could come in and strike up an exciting partnership with Piroe at the top end of the pitch.

Sargent is adept at playing out wide on the right or as a centre-forward, and this means that Farke could utilise him in tandem with the Dutch marksman, or as competition for him throughout the year.

The Norwich City star, who was signed by the German boss in 2021, has enjoyed a terrific start to the season as he has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.27 and chipped in with two goals alongside one assist in three appearances.

This comes after the former Werder Bremen hotshot racked up 13 goals and five ‘big chances’ created in 37 Championship starts for the Canaries throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

These statistics show that the American international has the quality to provide goals and assists at an impressive rate at this level, which could provide Farke's team with a significant boost as Leeds struggled for goals in the Premier League last term.

No current Whites forward managed more than five top-flight strikes and having Piroe and Sargent up front could allow supporters to leave any worries about a lack of a goal threat behind as they are both proven Championship scorers.

The £10m-rated Dutchman plundered an outstanding 19 goals for Swansea during the 2022/23 campaign and that came after he racked up 22 league goals during the previous season.

Piroe knows how to find the back of the net on a regular basis from a centre-forward position and has the quality to be Farke's outstanding goalscoring option at the top end of the pitch, if he is able to translate his form for the Swans over to Yorkshire.

Sargent's versatility means that he could slot in alongside the 24-year-old hotshot and this could provide Leeds with a fearsome duo in the final third, as opposition defences would have two huge goal threats to worry about each match, which was far from the case for the club last term with their lack of consistent goalscorers.

Therefore, the 6 foot 1 finisher, who was recently described as a "phenomenal talent" by teammate Ashley Barnes, could be a fantastic signing for the Whites and Farke should pursue a deal for his former striker in spite of the signing of Piroe.