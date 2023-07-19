Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will look to add to his goalkeeping pool this summer as Illan Meslier's future becomes increasingly uncertain at Elland Road, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Illan Meslier leaving Leeds United?

Last month, Football Insider reported that Leeds United would be open to listening to offers for Meslier this summer and the Whites are said to value the Frenchman at around £30 million.

The report states that Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all previously tracked the talented stopper; however, the latter, Spurs, have already brought in Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, making a pursuit of Meslier unlikely this off-season, as per Sky Sports.

As per The Daily Mail, they understand that £30k-a-week earner Meslier has a clause in his contract at the Yorkshire outlet that would allow him to leave on loan due to their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Several Leeds United players have taken advantage of this unusual arrangement to secure loan moves, including Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, Brendan Aaronsen and Marc Roca, as per Transfermarkt.

Joel Robles has also left Leeds United after his contract expired at the end of last season and has now joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah, who ply their trade in the division below the Saudi Pro League.

Kristoffer Klaesson and Meslier remain the only two senior options Leeds United now have as their last line of defence, indicating that they may need to enter the market to acquire some depth in the goalkeeping position.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has detailed that work has already taken place regarding a potential new addition to the goalkeeper ranks at Leeds United despite Meslier still being on the books of the club.

Jones stated: “They're all good goalkeepers to be targeting.

"That is one of the four positions that have been outlined for Leeds to sort out before the season gets underway, so work is beginning on that.

"It is a bit of an awkward one though, because Illan Meslier hasn’t actually got a buyer yet.”

Who have Leeds United targeted to strengthen the goalkeeper position?

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is on the radar as a target to strengthen the goalkeeping department at Leeds United; however, they will have to face competition from Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Blackburn to land the 32-year-old.

Discussions have taken place regarding the prospect of Darlow heading to Yorkshire to join the Whites as Leedd United plan a major recruitment push now that 49ers Enterprises have officially completed their takeover of the club, as per iNews.

Leeds United are believed to be in the race to sign Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alex Nubel as a potential replacement for Meslier, who doesn't see himself having a long term future under Thomas Tuchel, as per BILD.

Stuttgart are also interested in the 26-year-old; nevertheless, Leeds United are thought to be favourites and are chasing a permanent agreement to secure his signature.

'Internal discussions' have taken place at Leeds United regarding Rotherham United stopper Viktor Johansson, signifying that boss Farke has all bases covered in his search for a new goalkeeper, as per Football League World.