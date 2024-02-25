Leeds United, after coming from behind to shock Championship leaders Leicester City, now sit second on goal difference and within six points of the Foxes on course to win the title. On their way back to the Premier League at the first time of asking as things stand, reports suggest that promotion could see the Yorkshire club make a shock move in the transfer window.

Leeds United transfer news

As the summer transfer window approaches, the rumours have already arrived, with Leeds linked with the likes of Kilmarnock youngster Bobby Wales and Udinese wing-back Festy Ebosele in two deals that could boost Daniel Farke's side in the long-term future.

Related This Leeds star was Farke's real hero over Roberts against Leicester The impressive Whites maestro put in a phenomenal performance in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, the narrative on the pitch in recent weeks has been centred around the revival of Wilfried Gnonto. The young winger looked destined to leave in both the summer and in the January transfer window, with West Ham United reportedly interested in a move, but failed to get his departure. Staying put, Gnonto has finally shown glimpses of his best form ever since, scoring three goals in his last three games.

It is the type of Elland Road revival that others elsewhere may look on with promise, including Kalvin Phillips. According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, the 49ers and Leeds have made a new midfielder one of their top priorities and will look to re-sign Phillips in a permanent deal this summer if they secure promotion.

The England international is currently on loan at West Ham, where he has struggled to regain the form he once showed in Yorkshire to earn his move to Manchester City in the first place.

A return to Leeds could be exactly what the midfielder needs to return to his best, however, especially as they look to make their mark on Premier League football once more.

"Excellent" Phillips needs Leeds return

A mistake on his debut in a draw Bournemouth, smashed 3-0 by Manchester United, on the end of a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal, before being sent off in a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest, if anyone needs home comforts it is Phillips.

The midfielder's loan spell at the London Stadium was meant to prove Pep Guardiola wrong for limiting his opportunities at The Etihad, yet it's done anything but. And with the Euros coming up, Phillips may be starting to worry about his place under Gareth Southgate, despite the England manager's previous praise.

Southgate previously said: “He’s been excellent. To play in the enormity of the matches he did in the summer and play as well as he did is massive credit to him. He’s a very, very good player and he’s been a really important part of this – we’re 16 games unbeaten [in regulation time] now and he’s been a huge part of that.”

Of course, Phillips still has time to turn things around at West Ham, but a summer switch to Leeds could be the perfect way to really get back to his best in the familiar surroundings of Elland Road, making this one to watch.