Leeds United are in the mix to win promotion from the Championship and are now keen to enact an ambitious swoop for a Premier League player.

Leeds United pursue new arrivals...

The Whites have endured a quiet window this month alongside many clubs in English football as they possibly prepare for a late flurry of activity at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has recently spoken about the difficulties he has faced trying to entice players to move mid-season and has assured supporters that any incomings will be strategic and not just to bolster numbers.

"It’s more difficult [to add experienced players]. Sometimes some young players are allowed to go out on loan, for example, but I also got the feeling it doesn’t make sense just to bring numbers in or a young player who has not played in the last six months. It must make sense. If we do a deal, then it’s definitely not out of panic. It must make sense. If we do a deal, then it’s definitely not out of panic."

Full-back has become an area of concern at Elland Road over the last few weeks. According to reports, Luton Town left-back Ryan Giles is joined by Rangers defender Borna Barisic on their transfer wishlist and the two men have been earmarked as targets, with Farke and the 49r Enterprises aiming to bring in another option to support Sam Byram and Junior Firpo on the left-hand side of his backline.

Now, another Premier League defender is on the Whites' radar following news that their chances of landing West Ham United man Ben Johnson have taken a hit amid interest from Real Betis and Villarreal.

Leeds United eyeing Ben Davies move...

According to The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, Leeds United are keen on a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Five similar players to Ben Davies (FBRef) Player Club Levi Colwill Chelsea Ronald Araujo Barcelona Fabian Schar Newcastle United Chancel Mbemba Marseille Mohamed Simikan RB Leipzig

Nonetheless, it is deemed highly unlikely that the Wales international will be permitted to leave the Lilywhites this month and any move would likely rely on a severe squad shift in N17. Hay detailed a four-man shortlist of full-backs that are on Leeds United's radar, which includes the likes of Neco Williams, Connor Roberts and the aforementioned Johnson.

Labelled a "reliable player" by Antonio Conte, the 30-year-old has been in and out at Spurs this campaign, racking up 16 appearances across all competitions, scoring once against Brighton and Hove Albion (Davies statistics - Transfermarkt)

Capable of plying his trade on the left or in central defence, Davies, who has the same agent as Patrick Bamford, has carved out a distinguished career in the Premier League and could be a major asset to Leeds United. Despite this, it would appear that his chances of moving to Elland Road are remote, so Farke and the 49ers may need to turn their attention elsewhere in the latter stages of the window.