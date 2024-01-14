Leeds United are in the market for additions this window and are now making advances to secure the signature of a top-flight defender, according to a report.

Leeds United look to boost promotion chances in January...

Daniel Farke has left a profoundly positive impact at Elland Road since joining the club last summer and his side have strung together some impressive form this campaign as they look to keep their hopes of promotion from the Championship alive.

Nonetheless, the German coach will be aware that signings will be necessary this month to help turn their dreams of a Premier League return into reality. According to reports, Spezia goalkeeper Bart Dragowski is on the radar in Yorkshire and could potentially be pursued as a replacement for Frenchman Illian Meslier, who is believed to be a target for La Liga outfit Celta Vigo. Hull City have also been named as known admirers of the Polish stopper; however, they are said to have been priced out of a move due to his £16,500 wage packet.

Speaking to GiveMeSport last week, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook gave a general overview of potential business at Elland Road this month and has hinted that the Whites could end up having a fairly busy window, as he told the outlet: "They're going to go for it. You mentioned David Brooks, Chris Mepham of Bournemouth is someone else I think they admire. Having sent Djed Spence back, you'd have thought they've got a full-back lined up. So I think Leeds might be a lot more active than Daniel Farke is laying on."

Now, information has surfaced shedding light on the full-back signing Leeds United could look to pull off in the next few weeks, as per reports.

Leeds United open talks over Ben Johnson deal...

Taking to social media platform X, French football journalist Seb Ecrivain Foot has claimed that Leeds United hold significant interest in West Ham United defender Ben Johnson and talks over a potential deal have taken place.

Five similar players to Ben Johnson (FBRef) Player Club Jean-Kevin Duverne Nantes Thibault De Smet Reims Benno Schmitz Koln Nelson Semedo Wolverhampton Wanderers Thierry Correia Valencia

Translated to English, he said: "Leeds is closely interested in West Ham defender, Ben Johnson. Discussions are underway for a possible move. A time interested by the player, Everton will not be followed up."

Labelled "absolutely brilliant" by former Whites man Paul Robinson and an "important player" by David Moyes, the 23-year-old has made just eight appearances in all competitions this campaign, registering a solitary assist in the process (Johnson statistics - Transfermarkt).

As previously mentioned, Leeds United may need to tap into the market following the departure of loanee Djed Spence and bringing in Johnson could be a solid piece of business by the 49ers Enterprises who may help Farke's men in their efforts to gain promotion from the Championship between now and the end of the season.