One player is almost certain to leave Leeds United this summer, after it emerged that the club now plan to possibly accept a cut-price fee to get rid of him.

Leeds two games from the Premier League

After a dull 0-0 draw against Norwich City in the East Anglian sunshine on Sunday, Leeds and Daniel Farke find themselves two wins away from a return to the Premier League.

Welcoming Norwich to Elland Road on Thursday evening for the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final, a win will see them confirm a spot at Wembley against one of Southampton and West Brom, who also drew 0-0 in their first leg and will contest the spot at St Mary's on Friday evening.

Should Leeds see themselves out of the second tier via the play-offs, it would be the first time they have managed to achieve the feat in their history, having fallen against Derby County in the semi-finals back in 2019 and not having been successful in any of the four attempts across the Championship and League One before that.

Leeds' play-off record (League One and Championship) Year Exit stage 2019 Semi-final 2009 Semi-final 2008 Final 2006 Final 1987 Final

But there seems certain to be change this summer no matter which division they are in come the new season, with impressive duo Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville both attracting Premier League attention, while Joe Rodon's loan is due to expire and he will return to Tottenham, where he may have more suitors than just the Yorkshire side.

Of course, Leeds would like to keep all of their stars this summer, but some other players are far more dispensable for owners the 49ers Enterprises.

Leeds loanee set to be sold

Now, it has emerged that Brenden Aaronson will be free to leave Leeds this summer in a potential permanent exit. The USMNT star, currently on loan at Union Berlin, arrived to much fanfare back in 2022, but struggled in the Premier League and promptly headed out on loan when Leeds were relegated from the top flight.

Now, Football Insider claim that the 23-year-old, on £45,000-a-week, "has no future at Elland Road and is not expected to play for the club again once his time in Germany comes to an end", with Leeds possibly open to selling him for a massive loss.

Bought for £25m, the Yorkshire side could let him leave for just £12m, less than 50% of what they paid RB Salzburg for his services. Previous reports have claimed that Farke is not keen on keeping Aaronson when he returns this summer no matter which division they find themselves in.

Reports have also suggested that Union cannot afford to meet that asking price to make his move permanent this summer, with any deal on Leeds' terms set to become a new record signing for the German outfit (overtaking the £11m they paid last summer for Robin Gosens). It seems Aaronson has kicked his last ball in Leeds white, though.