A hugely exciting update has emerged regarding Leeds United's spending this summer, with a record-breaking transfer window potentially taking place.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites sit second in the Championship table heading into the weekend action, and while they lost in heartbreaking fashion at Chelsea in the FA Cup in midweek, Daniel Farke's side still look in a great place to be promoted back to the Premier League.

Should that target be achieved, Leeds will no doubt delve into the transfer market for formidable signings who can keep them in the top flight, adding quality and depth to Farke's squad.

A return to Elland Road for Kalvin Phillips has been mooted recently, with the 28-year-old really struggling to impress at Manchester City, and also experiencing a tough start to life on loan at West Ham since January. A Leeds reunion would likely go down well with supporters, considering how popular he was before he departed in 2022.

Sunderland star Jack Clarke could also be a summer target for the Whites, with journalist Dean Jones saying he is the "profile" of player Farke is looking for ahead of the summer transfer window.

49ers planning record-breaking summer at Leeds

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, 49ers Enterprises are planning on spending big at Leeds this summer, and could be boosted by a transfer budget of over £100m if they seal a return to the Premier League.

"Leeds United can boost their summer budget massively by achieving automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season. The Whites could have a figure of around £75-100million to play with if they do secure a top-two finish in the Championship.

"Players will be due wage increases and new contracts if they do achieve that feat, but Leeds will nonetheless be in a strong position to spend big if they return to the top flight. That budget could be increased even further if those out on loan – the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Rasmus Kristensen, etc – are sold permanently."

This really does highlight the importance of Leeds getting back into the Premier League next season, in terms of the level of spending that could take place. Should this update end up coming to fruition, the Whites could set a new record for spending in a summer, pipping the £102.9m net spend that they splashed out on new faces back in 2020, when the likes of Rodrigo, Raphinha and Helder Costa came in.

It is encouraging to see 49ers planning on being ambitious and backing Farke, and the fact that even more money could be available if players such as Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison are moved on could make it an even more memorable window.

Leeds have to seal a return to the Premier League and then stay there, rather than becoming a club who constantly jump between the top flight and the Championship, and big spending on excellent players should only aid that.