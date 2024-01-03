Leeds United are beginning to make moves in the transfer market and are now said to be readying a swoop for one man who has emerged as a January target.

Leeds United January rumours...

Having a squad filled with good depth is important for any side who aspires to gain promotion from the Championship and Leeds will feel no different in that respect as they search for quality reinforcements over the course of this month.

Daniel Farke has already publicly heralded the news that recruitment expert Nick Hammond will be staying on until the summer of 2024 at Elland Road, as he stated late last year:

"He is brilliant. He is key to our success in the recent months by gaining more and more stability for this club. I have great support with Angus and Nick and Gretar in different roles."

Spezia goalkeeper Bartomej Dragowski is a target for the Whites in a move that could potentially re-unite the Poland international with his former teammate Ethan Ampadu. The report states that Hull City are also keen on the 26-year-old and indicated that both clubs could soon make contact with the Serie A side to discuss a deal for Dragowski.

Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz is also believed to be on Leeds United's radar according to journalist Ben Jacobs; however, he may be pursued in the summer rather than this month should the Whites gain promotion.

Now, another man who could join Farke's men has emerged and formal talks have now been pencilled in concerning his potential arrival, with the 49ers Enterprises now into their first winter window in charge

Leeds United plan Nathaniel Adjei talks...

According to LUFCFANZONE, Leeds United have scheduled formal discussions over a proposed swoop for Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei, who is also attracting interest from Ipswich Town and Millwall, as the outlet explained on social media platform X:

Personal terms and a £4m fee not being a problem is an encouraging development as the Whites look to recruit in the central defensive department, especially when factoring in backline injury concerns involving the likes of Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas. Adjei is capable of filling in at right-back, which could offer some wider added depth.

Labelled a "monster" in the media on X, Adjei made 26 appearances across all competitions in 2023, registering one goal in the process (Adjei statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nathaniel Adjei statistics in 2023 (Sofascore) Tackles won per game 1.0 Clearances per game 2.7 Accurate passes per game 40.8 (88%) Touches 59.2 Average match rating 6.84/10

It remains to be seen whether Adjei will end up at Elland Road, though Leeds United and the 49ers Enterprises certainly look to be pulling out all the stops to land their man.