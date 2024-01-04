Leeds United have a number of players linked with exits in the January transfer window and BBC pundit Alan Hutton has shared he's heard from Elland Road.

Leeds set for busy January

Leeds have settled in well to life in the Championship and have established themselves as contenders for promotion this term; however, Daniel Farke will be aware that quality additions will be needed to further his side's push to reclaim entry into the Premier League.

The Whites are believed to have made their interest known in Bournemouth and Wales striker Kieffer Moore, who will be available for a loan away from the South Coast for the remainder of the campaign providing his £40,000 per week wages are covered, as per The Sun.

Related Leeds could sign Kamara upgrade in swoop for £9m-rated “war machine” Leeds United could sign this top talent in January to give Glen Kamara a run for his money.

Nevertheless, Ipswich Town, West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are also keen on offering the 31-year-old marksman an avenue to kickstart his 2023/24 campaign following a lack of involement at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking to CaughtOffside TV YouTube channel, journalist Ben Jacobs has named Leeds as suitors for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, as he told the outlet: "Crystal Palace are interested in Santos and there are Championship clubs as well. Ipswich may be one to watch and I think that Leeds are still in the market. Even though they made some replacements they lost Weston McKennie and there could be a window of opportunity there."

On the flipside, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling have all been linked with moves away from the club this month.

Summerville could leave Leeds - Hutton

Speaking to Football Insider, former Scotland international Hutton has indicated he has heard "whispers" that Summerville could leave the club this window in light of recent reports linking him with a move to the Premier League to join Aston Villa.

Crysencio Summerville statistics in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 24 Goals 12 Assists 6 Crysencio Summerville in-game statistics - Championship (WhoScored) Shots per game 3 Key passes per game 3 Completed dribbles per game 2.6

Hutton told the outlet: "I think they will keep Bamford this January. You need a strong squad to get promoted and he’s shown multiple times that he’s capable of scoring goals. He’s just been unlikely this season with injuries and his form.

"With the likes of Georginio Rutter up front, it doesn’t help. It’s been difficult for him. ​​​​​I’m starting to hear whispers about Crysencio Summerville – could he be on the move?

"They’re seven points off second place and Southampton are really pushing too, so it will be interesting. I don’t think they’ll want to lose any of their top players unless they have to."

Keeping hold of Summerville would be a huge boost for Leeds as they chase promotion and you would suspect Farke will be begging the owners to keep the young Dutchman in Yorkshire for six more months at least.