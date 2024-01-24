Championship promotion-chasers Leeds United are said to be keen on signing Liverpool youngsters Calvin Ramsay and Mateusz Musialowski. They've been in touch with the Reds to express their interest in a potential deal for the latter, and the Reds have confirmed the former is available.

Leeds are one of "several" clubs pursuing the signature of the young Pole in particular, who's out of contract at the end of the season and could therefore be available for a reduced price. The Whites, though, are "firmly in the race" and could give Daniel Farke the "attacking reinforcements" he's seeking before the end of the transfer window.

Musialowski could make "fantastic" Leeds move

Speaking to Football Insider, BBC pundit Alan Hutton has offered his verdict on the latest Leeds transfer news surrounding Musialowski. He reckons that the forward could truly launch his career at Elland Road after failing to make a breakthrough on Merseyside, with Farke enjoying the full extent of his potential.

"He’s playing for Liverpool, so he’s obviously got something about him. He’s not playing first-team football, but he’s really versatile, he can play across the front and his numbers for the youth ranks are exceptional.

"There’s an opportunity for him to take if he goes to Leeds.You’re giving him a platform to show us what he’s capable of. He has bags of potential, so a team like Leeds that are flying high and have lots of young talent playing there, it gives you that freedom. That’s the opportunity he needs and that he’ll be looking for. This could be a fantastic move for him and I think he’d do well at Leeds."

Musialowski starring against under-21s and senior sides

As Hutton points out, Musialowski is capable of playing in a variety of roles, whether that's as a central striker, a winger or even an attacking midfielder. In the short-term, that will improve his chances of getting into the team at Leeds, but it remains to be seen whether he can find his true specialism in the years ahead.

And it's also true that he's putting up some "exceptional" numbers at the under-21 level this season. He's only played 11 games, but he's notched eight direct goal contributions with six goals and two assists. His Premier League 2 form even earned him a nomination for the Player of the Month award in October.

Crucially for Leeds, he's also shown he can deliver against senior opposition too. In the EFL Trophy, which pits Premier League academy sides against teams in League One and League Two, he's found the net three times, ranking him joint-sixth in the competition and joint-first among academy players.

Jurgen Klopp has given minutes to the likes of Ben Doak (18), Kaide Gordon (19) and Bobby Clark (18) in Musialowski's positions, but the 2020 signing hasn't even made a matchday squad yet. The time is right, then, for him to pursue pastures new.