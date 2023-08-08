Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is likely to sign for Chelsea this summer, according to Phil Hay.

Is Tyler Adams leaving Leeds?

The Whites, under Daniel Farke, began their Championship season on Sunday afternoon and came from behind against Cardiff City to draw 2-2 thanks to a late Crysencio Summerville equaliser at Elland Road.

One player who didn’t feature due to injury but was present at the ground was Adams, who was spotted giving instructions to 17-year-old midfielder Archie Gray on the pitch at half time.

Gray impressed on his senior Whites debut, and with Adams out with a hamstring issue, the youngster may become a regular under Farke in the coming weeks.

Adams’ Leeds future has been up in the air ever since the club were relegated from the Premier League last season, and by the looks of things, a move to Chelsea is firmly on the cards.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

Reliable Leeds correspondent Hay took to X on Monday morning to share what he’s heard about Adams’ Elland Road future. He stated that it is likely the USA international ends up moving to Stamford Bridge, with the Blues set to step up their interest.

“Chelsea set to step up interest in Tyler Adams. Increasing likely that they will sign the Leeds United midfielder, who has a release clause in his deal.”

Who could replace Tyler Adams at Leeds?

Adams, hailed as an “exceptionally bright young footballer” by Gary Lineker at the World Cup last year, could be the latest to leave Elland Road, joining the likes of Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Max Wober, Brenden Aaronson and Robin Koch, all of which have departed on loan.

Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts have also sealed permanent exits away, whereas Leeds have so far signed just goalkeeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Ethan Ampadu from Newcastle United and Chelsea respectively.

Should a move away materialise for Adams as Hay claims, then Farke will be left with just Gray, Ampadu, Darko Gybai, Sam Greenwood and Jamie Shackleton as young midfield options, highlighting the need for further reinforcements if the club are to push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

One player who has been linked with a move to Yorkshire is Rangers’ Glen Kamara, with the club thought to be eyeing up a move for the Finland international to replace Adams.

Kamara has been training on his own, with manager Michael Beale recently saying:

“He’s training in isolation just now, not with the group, trying to get himself up to speed. There’s a lot in the background with Glen as well, with different enquiries and him talking to different people.

“So it’s best that he's to the side of the group. I’ve got no issues with him on a personal level — it’s a conversation we had a good few months ago.”

Therefore, Kamara, who is experienced after making 193 appearances for Rangers, could be the player seen as Adams’ perfect replacement, and with time ticking until the deadline, Leeds may want to get a potential deal lined up ahead of Adams’ move to Chelsea.