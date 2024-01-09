Leeds recorded the second-highest spend of any team in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last summer, with only Leicester (£38m) eclipsing their outlay of (£31m). The Whites brought new nine new faces into Elland Road, but there was also an inevitable exodus that recouped £27m, meaning the club's net spend was slight at £4m.

It's been a quiet January for Daniel Farke's side so far, with the big story Djed Spence's early return to Tottenham Hotspur midway through his loan spell. Sonny Perkins has been recalled to Yorkshire from Oxford United, but aside from that there's been nothing to report.

Farke has previously played down the chances of a busy window at the club, while stressing that Leeds will be alert to opportunities. "I expect a much more quiet and calm January to the last transfer period for example," he said. "We wish for a quiet January, but won’t fall asleep and when there are decisions to make, we will also make decisions and you never know what happens."

Mepham a target in "ambitious" window

Speaking to GiveMeSport, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook offered a markedly different insight into Leeds' transfer plans based on what he's been hearing behind the scenes. He's told Whites supporters that the the 49ers will be "ambitious" in the market as they try to make an instant return to the Premier League.

Farke will want a new full-back after Spence left, wide player David Brooks is a known target, and Crook says Bournemouth teammate Chris Mepham is also on Leeds' radar.

"It's interesting because the manager said they're not going to do much to this window because he's happy with his squad," he said. "But I've been told by people actually they're going to be quite ambitious. They think they've got a great chance of getting in the Premier League, so they're going to go for it. You mentioned David Brooks, Chris Mepham of Bournemouth is someone else I think they admire.

"Having sent Djed Spence back, you'd have thought they've got a full-back lined up. So I think Leeds might be a lot more active than Daniel Farke is laying on."

Mepham faces uncertain future

Within Crook's update, it's Mepham's name that will catch the eye of the Leeds faithful, and this would be an astute signing for the club's promotion push. Having originally been part of the Chelsea academy, Mepham then spent seven years with Brentford before joining Bournemouth for around £12m in 2019. He signed a contract extension in the autumn of 2022 but his deal only runs until the summer of 2025, so he's now entered the final 18 months, and his slide down the pecking order will surely render his future uncertain.

After starting 24 top-flight games last year following Bournemouth's promotion, Mepham has only made the XI for two of the first 20 this term under new manager Andoni Iraola. Tellingly, he's actually started more games (three) in the two domestic cup competitions.

Rather than being a limited defender, he may be absent from the line-up simply because Iraola stylistically prefers other options. The stats suggest that Mepham excels at the fundamentals - he ranks in the 92nd percentile or better for shots blocked (1.13), interceptions (1.82) and clearances (6.17) per 90 minutes, which speaks to his appetite for the dirty side of the game as well as his smart positioning. His aerial duel success rate of 65.9% is also well above average for his position (73rd percentile).

A 34-cap Welsh international who's played all but one game for his country at the last two major tournaments, Mepham would be an experienced and solid addition to the Leeds backline. A loan until the end of the season makes sense for all parties.