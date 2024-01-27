As we approach the transfer deadline on 1 February, Leeds United have yet to make any additions to their squad. The Whites are chasing immediate promotion back to the top-flight and are currently set for the Championship play-offs, but they're only two points off the automatic promotion spots, albeit having played a game more.

One of the players they've targeted this month is Liverpool under-21 talent Mateusz Musialowski, and now there's been a significant development. Leeds carried out some initial checks and then got in touch with the Reds to express interest in a deal for the Pole, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Daniel Farke wants "attacking reinforcements" before the window is out, but "several" other clubs were said to be in the frame for Musialowski too. It's Leeds, though, who appear to have stolen a decisive march.

Leeds closing in on Musialowski after making breakthrough on Friday

According to Football Insider, Leeds are "edging closer" to a deal for Musialowski. While the 21-year-old is very much in-demand, officials from the West Yorkshire outfit made some big progress on Friday and are now advancing towards an agreement that should see them win the race.

Farke's initial plan is for Musialowski, who can play across the frontline, to act as a back-up attacker, but he will of course hope to force his way into the starting line-up in the long-term. He's yet to make a competitive first-team appearance, but now he has the chance to launch his career.

Leeds must seal full-back deal after securing Musialowski

Assuming a deal for Musialowski is indeed agreed from here, then it could spark a lively end to the transfer window for Leeds. Farke's main priority should be to acquire another right-back, because while Archie Gray has played the second-most minutes of anybody in the squad, they currently risk being caught short after cancelling Djed Spence's loan early and allowing Luke Ayling to make a temporary move to Middlesbrough. The club have been looking at a number of possible options, including West Ham's Ben Johnson, Burnley's Connor Roberts and Tottenham's Ben Davies.

There was a possibility of some activity in the centre of defence too after Charlie Cresswell was axed from the squad amid concerns over his attitude. If he left, then Farke was expected to seek another centre-half to ensure that he had four options available in that position. However, speaking in his press conference ahead of Leeds' FA Cup tie against Plymouth on Saturday, he said that the "door is back open" for Cresswell to feature after fresh talks in recent days.

During those conversations, he told his manager that "he definitely wants to stay", and that clearly makes a move for a target like Liverpool's Nat Phillips less likely, although you can never rule anything out in the hectic final phase of a window.