Leeds United look set to lose a player who Daniel Farke has hailed for free this summer, with one club already planning their move.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites have been in blistering form in the Championship in 2024, winning nine straight second-tier games to put them in the second automatic promotion place.

An immediate return to the Premier League could be on the cards at Elland Road, which, as a result, is already resulting in some transfer rumours. The 49ers Enterprises could give Farke up to £100m in the summer window, should Leeds earn promotion, with former midfielder Kalvin Phillips already being linked with a return to Yorkshire.

Leeds may also have a number of loanees returning to the club, although Luis Sinisterra has now signed permanently for AFC Bournemouth and Robin Koch has penned terms with Eintracht Frankfurt. A number of Whites players are also out of contract in the summer.

Leeds players out of contract in 2024 Liam Cooper 32 Stuart Dallas 32 Jamie Shackleton 24 Sam Byram 30

It could be a busy few months on and off the pitch for Leeds, and it looks as if one loanee, also out of contract in the summer, could depart for free.

According to Sheffield Star reporter Alex Miller, Sheffield Wednesday are planning to sign Ian Poveda on a free transfer over the coming months.

The winger is currently on loan at Hillsborough and has featured regularly under Danny Rohl, but a permanent deal could depend on the Owls’ divisional status with relegation back to League One a real possibility.

It does seem as if Poveda’s days on the books at Leeds are numbered, and in fact, his January move was originally meant to be a permanent one before it turned into a loan on deadline day. He's already caught the eye at Hillsborough, with Troy Deeney hailing Poveda after his Sheffield Wednesday debut:

"He's bought into it all. We speak about the good things on the ball, he does the work off the ball as well, he won duels in the game and he's getting after it.

"He's not giving up and he's really embodied what Sheffield Wednesday need. He's got that x-factor, that little bit of extra quality that will change their fortunes not just now but moving forward."

The 24-year-old had been used on six occasions by Farke in the Championship this season, and the German praised the wide-man after he returned from international duty with Colombia last season.

“Ian came back with a smile on his face, lots of confidence because he had good performances on this level. He was also quite impressive during this training week. I like what he’s showing so far.”

Leeds currently have a number of wide options, including Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James and loanee Jaidon Anthony, and if they earn promotion to the Premier League, further additions could be made. Therefore, allowing Poveda to leave for nothing could make sense for all parties, even if it means the 49ers receiving nothing.