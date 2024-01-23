This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Leeds United are after a right-back in the time that remains of the January transfer window, having allowed Djed Spence to return to Tottenham Hotspur six months early, and then sent Luke Ayling on loan to Middlesbrough. Daniel Farke has looked at numerous options for the position, including Ben Johnson, Connor Roberts and Neco Williams, but the Championship promotion-chasers haven't made a breakthrough just yet.

Clubs may be wary of letting players go in January, even if they're not regular starters, because it's harder to replace them in the squad in a shorter, mid-season window. However, this may not be a problem in the case of Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay, another of the possible targets for Leeds. The Reds recalled Ramsay from a season-long loan at Preston earlier this month, and it seemed as if they may need him at first amid a pile-up of defensive injuries that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip all sidelined.

However, with Conor Bradley starting the last two games in Alexander-Arnold's stead and impressing (he won the man of the match award against Fulham in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg and then provided his first Premier League assist in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth), Leeds have received some good news about Ramsay's availability.

Liverpool confirm Leeds target Ramsay is available

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the second leg of that Fulham tie on Wednesday, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed that Leeds target Ramsay can leave on loan in the next nine days amid considerable "interest". Lijnders said that the Reds would use Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton, both of whom are starting at another second-tier club in Hull City, as a reference point.

"There's interest – [which] is good. We have to find – with the agent, with himself, with the clubs – the right decision for the player. He needs to have game time, needs to play, have a lot of success. That's why I like the move of Fabio [Carvalho], for example. He plays a lot, is straight away decisive – together with Tyler [Morton].

"Matt Newberry, our head of loans, he's full of business this winter. He needs a holiday after this for sure! These boys all have potential, otherwise they would not be with us. But they need as well the right pathway. What you said, a good loan can do wonders."

This comes after recent reports have confirmed Farke and co have been showing an interest in the young full-back.

Leeds already aware of what Ramsay can do

Since Ramsay arrived at Liverpool from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022, he's seen his progress heavily disrupted by injury. The Scotsman has only made four first-team appearances in that period, two for the Reds and then two on loan at Preston, having grappled with a knee issue and illness.

However, Leeds have been admirers since his days with the Dons, and their recruitment staff will remember his impressive performance in Scotland. In 2021/22, Ramsay, still a teenager at that point, scored one goal and provided nine assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. That form earned him the Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year award, a clear marker of his potential.

What Ramsay needs now is a settled run of games without any injury issues, and then he'll be able to reach that level again. 17-year-old Archie Gray has virtually had the right-back position locked down this season, but by bringing in a specialist like Ramsay, Leeds could free him up to move into a more natural midfield role and get the best of both worlds.