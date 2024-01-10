The biggest development at Leeds United thus far in the January transfer window has been the early exit of Djed Spence, sent back to Tottenham Hotspur halfway through what was supposed to be a season-long loan spell.

Unsurprisingly, Daniel Farke now wants to replace Spence by adding another full-back to his squad before the deadline. The Athletic's Phil Hay says that Leeds are admirers of Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, but may struggle to sign him because he part of Nuno's plans.

However, Williams isn't the only player on the Whites' list, with Darren Witcoop reporting last week that Burnley's Connor Roberts was a possible target, and now there's been an encouraging update on the prospect of the Welshman moving to Elland Road.

Roberts fancies Leeds switch

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth Leeds have been long-term fans of Roberts because of his "style and athleticism", and the player himself would apparently now "welcome" a move that would give him the chance to play alongside Wales teammates Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James at club level.

However, the report also stresses that "there is currently nothing imminent in the works" amid uncertainty over Burnley's willingness to do business. He's presently below Vitinho in Vincent Kompany's hierarchy, but the Clarets are unlikely to sanction his exit unless they can bring in a new competitor.

Roberts has the ideal CV for Farke

Roberts started the season as a key player for newly-promoted Burnley, making Kompany's XI for eight out of the first nine matches. However, he hasn't started a single game since that run from mid-August to late October, and has actually only played 35 minutes across three substitute appearances in that time. Leeds have no doubt been keeping tabs on his situation and sensed an opportunity in light of his slide down the pecking order.

While the 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the Premier League, he's previously been a shining light for the Lancashire outfit in the second tier. As the table below shows, Roberts was right up there among Championship defenders last season when it came to both goalscoring and creativity, which shows he can be a multi-facted offensive threat.

Roberts' Championship stats in 2022/23 Total League rank vs defenders Goals 4 =5th Assists 6 =3rd Key passes 41 5th

That form earned him a place in the PFA Championship Team of the Year, but he'd also shone in 2020/21 with previous club Swansea, scoring five times and setting up seven more to land the club's Player of the Season award.

Football journalist Will Lancaster has called him a "top quality Championship right-back", and he could be an ideal loan signing for a Leeds side chasing promotion. Roberts can help steer them safely to a play-off berth - they're currently nine points ahead of seventh-place Wolves and seven off the automatic promotion places - and then make a difference in the decisive post-season matches.

Burnley, of course, are battling to avoid relegation in their first season back and currently sit five points from safety, so they can't afford to sacrifice any depth, but Leeds will be hoping they acquire a new face who frees up Roberts for a transfer.