Daniel Farke has spent much of the season down a body at left-back after Leeds United's Junior Firpo suffered a serious knee injury. Firpo only played his football of the season in November and has started just the one Championship game up to this point, coming off the bench on seven occasions.

The Dominican set-up two goals in Leeds' 3-0 victory over Birmingham City last time out, but that seemingly hasn't stopped up Farke considering some alternative options in his position. Indeed, it seems that Leeds may dip into the market for a familiar face.

Taylor named as possible option

Charlie Taylor joined Leeds at the age of nine and, after loan spells at Bradford, York City, Inverness and Fleetwood, he established himself in the first team, winning the club's player of the year award in the 2015/16 season. However, just a year later, he chose to leave Elland Road at the end of his contract despite receiving an offer to extend his stay (BBC Sport). He had the opportunity to join Premier League club Burnley instead, and he took it.

Taylor ticked past 100 first-team games in his initial spell with Leeds, scoring three times and assisting 13 more, but he may have the chance to add to that tally, with journalist Graeme Bailey telling the One Leeds Fan Channel that a comeback could be on the cards. "I keep hearing Charlie Taylor's name," he says, explaining that "a left-back is someone they want" and predicting that one will arrive in West Yorkshire.

Taylor reunion makes a lot of sense

Bailey says that "Leeds fans are quite indifferent" about the prospect of Taylor returning, and that's not especially surprising when you consider the circumstances in which he left. When it came to it, he snubbed the club who had originally given him his shot, although he could hardly be blamed for wanting to play top-flight football when Leeds were struggling to get promoted.

Still, rather than holding any past grudges, the Elland Road faithful should focus on the team's current prospects, and Taylor's huge experience could be a real asset. He's played 126 games in the second tier and even more (149) in the Premier League, which could come in handy if Leeds, currently fourth in the Championship and on course for the play-offs, go up.

Journalist Andy Jones has called him "phenomenal", while his manager Vincent Kompany has spoken highly of his professionalism on more than one occasion. Last season, when he had to fill at centre-back, Kompany applauded Taylor's "open-minded" approach and willingness to help the team in whatever way possible (Burnley Express), and earlier this year, he praised the veteran's performance against Nottingham Forest after being left out of the squad the previous weekend.

"The seasoned professionals…at a certain age you know the only reward you get is if you put in the work in training every day, then your chance might come.His chance came and he took it with both hands and we are happy with that."

At the age of 30, and with only six months left on his deal, you dont imagine that Taylor would command a particularly large fee. As such, this is a move that could make a lot sense - minimal risk, and the opportunity for a healthy reward.