Leeds United’s moves for two late January targets have now collapsed, in what is surely a blow to Daniel Farke's plans for the rest of the season.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites are yet to make a January signing for Farke despite seeing his options at the back shortened. The club decided to cut Djed Spence’s loan spell short at the beginning of the year, whereas Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough for the remainder of the campaign.

Another defender in Leo Hjelde sealed a permanent exit to Sunderland, leaving Farke with just Archie Gray, Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo as his full-back options.

That could soon be about to change, though, with Burnley’s Connor Roberts closing in on a temporary move to Elland Road to join Wales teammates Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James.

However, a centre-back addition is also seemingly wanted by Leeds before the 11pm deadline, with Fabrizio Romano saying:

“Of course, a centre-back is needed at Leeds. They are looking for an opportunity there. The name is still unclear, but Leeds are still trying and looking for a chance there.”

Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham, Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, Leicester City’s Harry Souttar and Everton’s Ben Godfrey have all been heavily linked to rival Rodon, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell at the back, but it looks as if a move for one is now off the cards completely.

Godfrey and Souttar deals both collapse

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, Leeds’ move for Godfrey has now collapsed, with the defender happy to remain at Goodison Park.

“Ben Godfrey will be staying at Everton past the transfer deadline despite interest and offers from Leeds United and other clubs, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed Godfrey, 26, is happy to stay at Goodison Park after being restored to the side against Fulham on Tuesday and receiving assurances from manager Sean Dyche.

“Leeds United were one of the sides interested in taking the versatile defender away from Everton in the mid-season window – but that deal has now collapsed following extensive talks with the England international set to remain a Toffees player.”

That news has unfortunately been followed just a couple of hours later by reports that a potential deal for Souttar also has no chance, with the Yorkshire Evening Post's Joe Donnohue revealing as much on X: "Leeds' move for Leicester centre-back Harry Souttar appears to be off. The Foxes are unwilling to strengthen a promotion rival."

At one stage, Leeds were planning a second offer for Godfrey, who can play all across the backline, so this isn't ideal news for Farke, who clearly really wanted the Everton man in particular. The German managed Godfrey at Norwich City, with the defender helping the Canaries to two separate Championship title wins. He’s played more games under Farke than any other manager in his career, so a move could have made sense for all involved. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case, so it’ll be interesting to see if Leeds look at another centre-back alongside their swoop for Roberts.